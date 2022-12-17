Life
238 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts For Absolutely Everyone You Still Have To Buy For

Don't stress, our bumper gift guide will have the remaining presents on your list sorted in minutes.

Step right this way to sort out those last-minute Christmas gifts
With the number of shopping days until Christmas rapidly decreasing, we’re guessing that if you’ve still got presents left to buy (or if you haven’t even started yet) you might be starting to panic.

Well fear not, as we are here to help take that stress away.

From gifts for the friend who already has everything and the Dads and boyfriends who are always hard to buy for, to presents for teens they won’t hate or immediately return, we’ve got present inspiration galore.

Check out these 238 gift ideas for absolutely everyone you still have left to buy for...

Say goodbye to tangled cables with this 3-in-1 wireless charging station
Tech accessories and gadgets are always a win, so I’m definitely going to get this nifty 3-in-1 wireless charging station. You can use it to charge a phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once, and will love that they’ll have less cables to deal with.
£37.99 from Amazon
Give the mindful task of building The Mandalorian’s helmet out of Lego
Definitely not just for kids, Lego sets are becoming more and more popular with adults after a screen-free way to spend their evenings. This one comes with 584 pieces, and will leave you with an impressive model of The Mandalorian’s helmet to display on a shelf, once built.
£46.99 (was £59.99) from Amazon
Bag him this bestselling Hugo Boss fragrance that’s woody and aromatic
Boasting top notes of birch leaf, and base notes of amarelo wood and musk, it’s safe to say that this scent will please any man who’s into a seductive and woody scent. Plus, it’s also kind of a gift for you — because there’s nothing more attractive than your significant other smelling good.
£46 from Amazon
Treat the avid home chef in your life to this multi-purpose pan
Any culinary buffs will love this nifty pan that's been designed to replace eight pieces of traditional cookware. It can be used for frying, steaming, sauteing, braising, searing and more. It also comes in loads of fabulous colours, and has been discounted by £35 in the end of year sale.
£90 (was £125) from Our Place
Let them enjoy great coffee everyday with this bestselling Nespresso machine
For the person in your life who loves coffee, there’s truly no better gift than a Nespresso machine. This bestselling one is compatible with over 30 different Nespresso pods, can make four different sizes of drink, and is super quick and easy to operate.
£127 (was £199) from Amazon
Pick up a personalised bar of their favourite festive chocolate
If you’re after some chocolate to include as a stocking filler, then why not go for an extra special option? This special bar of Toblerone comes in festive packaging, and can be personalised to include the recipient’s name in the iconic red logo font.
£12.99 from Prezzybox
Let a Foo Fighters fan delve into the mind of legendary Dave Grohl
Fans of Nirvana or the Foo Fighters will undoubtedly enjoy hearing from Dave Grohl himself about his journey to becoming such a beloved and respected figure in the international music industry. Truthful and funny, it’s no surprise this autobiography quickly became a bestseller.
£9 from Amazon
Get him these wool-lined leather gloves that still work with touchscreens
With their genuine leather finish, and cosy cashmere lining, these gloves will make a welcome addition to the winter wardrobe of any stylish man. And best of all, he’ll still be able to use his phone while wearing them.
£32.99 from Amazon
Buy a green-fingered family member this fold-up kneeler that doubles as a stool
Tending to the garden can be tough on your back and knees, so this seat will be much appreciated by anyone who’ll likely spend the early spring planting new bulbs in their borders. It can be used as both a kneeler and a seat, folds up easily, and even comes with a set of three handy tools.
£29.99 from Amazon
Treat him to a ring crafted from the same material as sports cars
Made from the same kind of forged carbon used to manufacture sports cars, and a sterling silver lining that’s corrosion-resistant and hypoallergenic, this sleek band will make the perfect jewellery gift for any modern man.
£128 from Mejuri
Help your other half stay well-groomed with this bestselling electric shaver
Definitely more of a gift for your partner than your parent, this electric groin hair trimmer is going down a storm with men on Amazon. It’s waterproof and cordless, and has advanced SkinSafe Technology to ensure he’ll always get a shave that’s close — yet comfortable.
£70 from Amazon
Swap out his bog-standard slippers for some luxurious UGG ones
With their easy slip-on shape, and super cosy and soft wool lining, these iconic UGG slippers make the perfect house shoe for any man who values comfort. They come in six different colours, and go up to a UK size 17.
£85 from UGG
Treat your favourite tea or coffee drinker to this temperature-controlled mug
If you live with someone who’s having to constantly reheat their cups of tea and coffee, then consider getting them this smart mug and matching coaster set. The mug stays warm all day when placed on the coaster, but also has its own 80 minute built-in battery.
£145.63 from Amazon
Let them display whisky or wine in this vintage globe decanter
I bought this glass and wood globe decanter for my boyfriend for Christmas last year, and it went down an absolute treat! Plus, it can just as easily be filled with wine.
£55 from John Lewis & Partners
Make ‘TV dinners’ easier with this clever bamboo sofa arm tray table
With its flexible arms that will snugly and securely grip around the arm of any sofa, this bamboo tray table will definitely be a hit with those who always likes to have a snack and a drink by their side. Plus, it also has a mobile phone holder, so they can watch whatever they want on their small screen, while you occupy the TV.
£29.99 from Amazon
Take the faff out of preparing fry ups with this five-compartment pan
Is one of the main people in your life famous for their Sunday fry ups? Hilariously named the ‘Lazy Man Pan’, this extra-large piece of cooking equipment has five separate compartments, and will leave him with far less pan juggling to do.
£30 (was £35) from Prezzybox
Give the gift of comfort and style with this merino wool quarter zip jumper
I have a theory that pretty much any man looks great in a quarter zip jumper. This gorgeous one is made from 100% luxurious merino wool, can be easily dressed up or down, and comes in six different colours.
£60 from John Lewis & Partners
Pick up a cute retro polaroid camera for the pal who’s always taking pictures
Instantly printing credit card sized polaroids, this simple but stylish camera will make the perfect sentimental gift for the resident photo taker in your life. Plus, it’s built-in selfie mode and lens will help ensure you always nail any shots taken at arms-length.
£78 from Amazon
Delight someone’s senses with this luxuriously scented reed diffuser
When it comes to spreading their glorious scent around the whole home, you can trust a Jo Malone diffuser to get the job done. This one is the dark and exotic Pomegranate Noir scent, and has been laced with guaiac wood and patchouli for added woody notes.
£66 from John Lewis & Partners
Get them an air fryer if they like to experiment with new cooking techniques
Giving food a crispy texture — without the need for copious amounts of oil — air fryers are unsurprisingly at the top of a lot of people’s Christmas wishlists. This one has been cleverly designed to enable maximum food capacity, and has amazing reviews.
£43.25 from Amazon
Treat that special someone to a delicate and elegant necklace they’ll wear every day
It can be tricky to find the middle ground between super expensive jewellery, and the cheaper options that’ll quickly tarnish or break. But with its reasonable price tag, and genuine white sapphire gemstones, I think this lotus necklace nails it, and would make the perfect sentimental piece for a significant other.
£88 from Mejuri
Buy the Kindle Paperwhite for the bookworm who’s always on-the-go
As someone who’s always trying to stuff the book they’re currently reading into a bag that’s already too full, a Kindle Paperwhite is definitely going on my Christmas list. They’ve got a super sleek and slim design, let you store thousands of titles, and stay charged for up to ten weeks.
£104.99 (was £129.99) from Amazon
Get the fizzy water enthusiast their very own clever carbonator
Capable of carbonating any drink, this clever kitchen gadget will turn boring water to sparkling at the touch of a button, as well as easily put the fizz back in flat soft drinks, and add bubbles to your favourite home cocktails. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who’s always buying one-off fizzy drinks!
£91.51 (was £109.99) from Amazon
Let them live out their mermaid-hair dreams with this clever waving tool
Especially perfect for those with luscious and long locks, this clever hair waver has three ceramic-coated barrels that create gorgeous S-shaped waves in the hair. Best of all, reviewers say the waves last all day.
£59.99 (was £69.99) from LOOKFANTASTIC
Make any introvert’s day by giving the gift of noise cancelling AirPods
I hate to admit it, but I genuinely believe AirPods Pro are worth their extortionate price. Still to this day one of the best gifts I’ve ever received, the noise-cancellation is second-to-none, they have great battery power, and they’re super comfy to wear.
£216.73 from Amazon
Help a homebody perfect their pad with this on-brand neon sign
As someone who’s love language is buying aesthetic shit for our home, this gorgeous neon sign is genuinely my dream gift. Plus, you can completely customise the size and colours, so it perfectly suits the space.
£90.85 from Etsy
Get a health and fitness fanatic a bestselling Fitbit smart watch
With its water resistant qualities, four day battery life, and many fantastic health tracking features, the Fitbit Versa 2 is a fail-safe main present for anyone who’s into their fitness. Users can keep a constant eye on their steps and heart rate, check in on their sleep quality, and even read and reply to texts.
£99 from Argos
Give the gift of both style and comfort with this pair of chunky white trainers
Every woman needs a good pair of on-trend, chunky trainers — but they can often be really expensive. These Puma ones are surprisingly affordable, and are so simple with their all-white design that you can be sure of a happy response from whoever receives them.
£50 from ASOS
Swap her well-worn slippers for a luxurious pair of UGG ones
When it comes to being comfortable, your favourite lady deserves the very best – so upgrade her slipper-game by treating her to a pair of UGGs. With their fluffy sheepskin collar, plush wool lining, and suede cast, you can bet she’ll never complain about having cold feet again.
£85 from UGG
Make her long relaxing baths even better by treating her to this bamboo tray
If your lady loves a long and luxurious bath, then help her take it to a new level of indulgence by bringing this bestselling bamboo bath tray into the mix. Water-resistant and easily extendable to fit any tub, it’s got a wine glass holder, a detachable book or tablet rest, a phone stand, a candle holder, and plenty of extra storage space for her favourite products.
£24.99 from Amazon
Buy your belle this subtly sentimental necklace that’s suitable for everyday wear
I always find jewellery tricky to include in gift guides, as every person’s taste is so different, but I reckon you’d struggle to find someone who wouldn’t love to unwrap this gorgeous necklace. Featuring two interlinked rings that have been handcrafted in gold vermeil, it just feels like the perfect piece for the main romantic woman in your life.
£128 from Mejuri
Get a book-lover this emotional bestseller that’s taken TikTok by storm
This heart-wrenching story of love and loss took over #BookTok this year, and will make a winning read for any romantic. A true Colleen Hoover classic, the woman in your life is bound to devour this novel in days — so you may as well pick her up the sequel, too.
£4.50 from Amazon
This LED mirror would be great for the gal who always does her face on-the-go
Boasting 72 LED lights, and the ability to be used both propped up and flat, this make-up mirror comes with me everywhere. Operated by touch, simply tap the sensor to turn it on or off and swap between the three different colour temperatures, and hold it down to easily adjust the brightness.
£19.54 from Amazon
Get this customisable 2023 diary for anyone who loves to stay organised
For the person who’s always writing lists and planning out their daily schedule, a 2023 diary would make a great Christmas present. This one is totally customisable, so you can choose the colour of the book and calligraphy foiling, personalise the cover with their name or initials, and decide whether they’d prefer daily or weekly diary inserts.
£26.95 from Not On The High Street
Treat the girl who keeps her nails manicured to this luxurious rose hand cream
If she takes regular trips to the nail salon, then get her a tube of the same kind of luxurious cream the manicurist will massage into her hands at the end of each appointment. This rich and protective one provides lasting hydration, restores smoothness, and has a relaxing rose scent.
£39.70 from Amazon
Let them craft their very own dream bookends with this brilliant pottery kit
Are they meticulous about what gets the honour of being displayed on their shelves? Same! So these Sculpd pottery kits were my best discovery of 2022, as they contain everything you need to completely craft your own home decor pieces. This one will let the picky Pinterester in your life design and build the bookends of their dreams!
£31.20 from John Lewis & Partners
If she loves jewellery, then this portable organiser is a great stocking filler
Suitable to display on a shelf, and packing away into a suitcase when she’s off on holiday, this travel-friendly organiser is just what your girl needs if she loves her jewellery. Chic yet practical, it’s got six ring rolls, three necklace hooks, four divided compartments, an elastic pocket, and a zipped pocket.
£10.19 from Amazon
Give the gift of a sensational smelling home thanks to this electric diffuser
Boasting a contemporary ridged ceramic cover, and multiple coloured light settings to choose from, it’s no surprise that this electric diffuser is so popular. A step up from your classic reed diffuser, once they've added their chosen essential oils and set the timer, they can sit back and relax as their home is infused with the diffuser’s marvellous mist.
£45 from Oliver Bonas
Give a set of LED candles to a lover of aesthetic ambient lighting
If she’s constantly burning through candles — or is always forgetting to blow them out before she leaves the house — then this set of three LED ones will truly change her life. They actually look really realistic, and I love that their amber wax gives them a far more rustic feel.
£18 from La Redoute
Get a design-obsessed gal the perfect coffee table book
I’d honestly say I put some kind of coffee table book in my Amazon basket at least once a month, but end up chickening out because they just seem like quite a luxurious expense. So I reckon this gorgeous — yet relatively affordable — option would be a really welcome gift for any fellow lover of all things interior design.
£24.29 from Amazon
Trust an Oodie to keep your cosy Queen warm this winter
Crafted to be the ultimate cuddly-soft item of clothing, this bestselling wearable hooded blanket is lined with a warm sherpa fleecing, and designed to be roughly 6XL in hoodie sizing. If she lives in loungewear and cosy clothes, then she’s gonna love her Oodie.
£64 (was £89) from Oodie
Get her a weighted blanket if she gets anxious or struggles with sleep
The perfect gift for anyone with an overactive mind, sleeping under a weighted blanket helps the user feel safe and secure, calms the nervous system, and boosts their body’s production of the feel-good hormone serotonin. This one comes in loads of different sizes and weights, is made from 100% cotton, and has absolutely phenomenal reviews.
£32.99 from Amazon
Buy the gal who’s always lathered in body cream this bestselling one
Any woman on social media will have heard of this cult-famous body cream. And if she doesn’t have it already, it’s probably only because it’s pretty pricey! Leaving skin smooth and firm, and boasting a glorious scent, it would make such a lovely gift for any woman who’s into her lotions and potions.
£36.80 (was £46) from LOOKFANTASTIC
This mini projector
Know a teen who's really into movies? This mini projector that can be connected up to their smartphone – is guaranteed to be a hit.
£69.99 at Amazon
This beginner's guide to using tarot that's all about positivity
For a teen who's in need of personal guidance and is keen to take steps towards self development – or simply wants to learn more about tarot – this easy-to-understand beginner's guide could make a fantastic gift.
£16.80 at Amazon
These vegan makeup brushes
Makeup mad or only just starting to play around with it? This pretty brush set that's also cruelty-free and PETA certified is sure to get their approval.
£11.23 (was £15.44)
This gooseneck phone holder
If your teen likes to lie in bed and scroll TikTok, watch movies on their phone, or FaceTime their friends, don't judge them, just gift them this bendy phone holder to win their love.
£16.99 at Amazon
These light-up photo clips
Add a lovely glow to a teen bedroom with these warm-hued LED photo clips that make any space feel cosier and more inviting.
£7.99 (was £12.99) at Amazon
These five-in-one wireless earbuds
Whether they're podcast mad, music obsessed or just buried in their bedroom chatting to mates, with 35 hours of play time, these wireless rechargeable earbuds will be gratefully received.
£19.99 (was £23.99) at Amazon
This easy-to-use gel nail kit
Got a teen who loves having their nails done? This gel nail kit, complete with an LED nail machine and everything need to create gorgeous nails at home, could be a winner.
£88 (was £110) at Amazon
This pretty Bluetooth keyboard
Forget boring black or silver keyboards, this pastel-hued design will give any study area a pop of colour.
£32.99 at Amazon
This clip-on bedside shelf
How cute is this mini bed shelf? For teens who love to have their stuff close by, this is sure to be a winner.
£46.99 at Amazon
This mini digital printer (easily paired with any smartphone)
There's something nicely nostalgic about instant printers, isn't there? (Think: retro polaroid vibes). No wonder teens are crazy about them.
£104 (was £113) at Amazon
This light-up touch screen mirror
Whether they're applying makeup or preparing for a selfie, this light-up touch screen mirror is sure to come in handy.
£19.99 at Amazon
This mini bedroom fridge
Prepare to be their favourite person with this six litre mini fridge can be filled with drinks or used to hold all of their go-to skincare.
£42.18 at Amazon
These cute cable protectors (that would make a great stocking filler)
Most chargers are seriously pricey and annoyingly easy to break. These cute animal-shaped protectors will help to protect teen cords from twisting, breaking and fraying.
£6.49 at Amazon
This jumbo waver for immaculate dos
Forget barrel curls, it's mermaid waves they want now. This quick and easy-to-use hair waver is ideal for creating instant mermaid waves your teen will go crazy for.
£37 (was £49.99) at Amazon
This portable mini phone charger
Know a teen who's glued to their phone? Know a teen who isn't? You really can't go wrong this on-the-go charger.
£22.99 at Amazon
This DIY neon sign kit
Forgive us for saying this gift is totally lit! Groan. Why have the same neon sign as everyone else when they can DIY and craft their own custom bedroom light.
£11.55 at Amazon
These pillow sliders
These cloud-like sliders that are all the rage on TikTok, and it's easy to see why. They're versatile, seriously comfy, and oh so easy to clean. Plus they come in a gazillion colours.
£19.99 (were £22.99) at Amazon
Light up their room with this sound reactive light bar
Featuring four different light modes, this bar is sound activated, lighting up whenever there's a noise. If he's always tripping over at night – like my teen brother used to – they'll appreciate this seriously lit gift (and it also comes with a handy remote control).
£10 (was £15) at Men Kind
Give him a mindful treat that'll look good displayed once's he built it, too
Who said Lego was just for kids? This ultra detailed build-and-display Lego model of Fender's Stratocaster guitar and 65 Princeton Reverb amplifier is sure to keep the music lover busy for the whole of Christmas day – and beyond.
£104 at Amazon
Treat a gaming obsessed teen to this portable console
For a teen who's beginning to game, their own Nintendo Switch could be just what their wanting. This console comes with Nintendo Sports (the updated version of the classic Wii Sports that we grew up obsessed with). Plus, it’s portable enough to go wherever they do.
£299.99 (was £309.99) at Amazon
Gift him the perfect starter aftershave
If they're ready to upgrade from Lynx Africa, a bottle of aftershave will do the trick, and this fresh citrus-based scent has got thousands of five star reviews from happy recipients.
£18 at Amazon
Upgrade their music experience with these wireless Beats
Any music loving teen will be over the moon with these Beat's wireless headphones that come in a range of colours but I personally love this bright, bold hue.
£199.95 at Amazon
This waterproof speaker makes for a super versatile gift
Whether they love to listen to their favourite tunes in the shower or streams on the go, this ultra compact mini speaker, that's waterproof and Bluetooth compatible, is sure to be a hit.
£42.99 (was £55) at Amazon
Get his skincare routine started early with this classy kit
Forget a naff multipack. This Mancave skin and body set is an altogether classier affair that will make him feel nicely grown up – and is also designed for sensitive skin (and what teen boy doesn't have that?!).
£14.24 (was £19.99)
Prevent his cables from getting tangled with this 3-in-1 charger
My teen cousin has every gadget going, so I'm definitely going to get him this fast-charging station that'll keep his cables tidy and make keeping his devices powered up a hell of a lot simpler.
£35.99 (was £37.99) at Amazon
Help give their photography skills a boost with these mini lenses
Compatible with most smartphones, these mini camera lenses can be easily clipped on to his phone, instantly upgrading his camera and boosting his photo quality. Whether he's crazy about photography or obsessed with TikTok, they're sure to love this gift.
£13.10 (was £16.99) at Amazon
Order this roll-up drum kit mat that's super easy to get the hang of
Help your teen find a new hobby and perhaps relieve some stress at the same time with this portable drum kit mat that features built-in dual speakers and makes an impressive amount of noise. My cousin has one of these and can't stop raving about it.
£56.09 at Amazon
Get them this brain boosting mini game that can be played solo or with another player
This handheld puzzle game will ensure that his brain gets a workout, too, testing his reflexes and possibly brain-fogged memory. It also comes with a silent mode feature, sparing the rest of you the mayhem.
£19.99 at Amazon
This super useful headphone stand
Are they barely seen without headphones? For the rare times he does take them off, he can safely display them on this nifty stand and doesn't need to worry about them getting broken (or borrowed by someone else in the family).
£20 at Prezzybox
Get them this 10.2 inch Apple iPad that they'll be eternally grateful for
A big ticket present this one, but boasting 64GB of storage, this space grey iPad is sure to go down a treat. It’s sleek, lightweight, and perfectly sized for homework, gaming, and watching movies and TV.
£329 (was £369) at Amazon
This two-piece set of these super on-trend female body candles
You've probably seen these soy wax candles splashed across your fave home accounts on Insta and TikTok, so why not treat a friend to one?
£13.59 at Amazon
This sell-out perfume by Sarah Jessica Parker
Admittedly, choosing perfume for someone else can be tricky. But, when a perfume sells out as quickly – as this scent has previously – it's a sign that it's a super versatile scent that almost anyone will love.
£14.99 (was £40) at Amazon
This skin brightening set
Skincare buffs have raved about this range, and it's easy to see why. This brightening set features the best-selling Squalane Cleanser and three other skincare saviours that'll instantly brighten and invigorate skin.
£33 at Look Fantastic
This hyaluronic acid serum that'll leave her skin soft, smooth and wonderfully plump
Whether she's into skincare or not, a bottle of this skin saving hyaluronic acid from Q+A is sure to go down a treat. It's suitable for all skin types, and honestly, after using it once or twice, she'll most likely be as obsessed as I am.
£4.50 (was £6.50) at Amazon
This best-selling sunrise alarm clock
Everyone loves these sunrise alarm clocks, and your friend who really isn't a morning person might do too. Until I got one for myself I really didn't know what all the fuss was about. Confession time: now, I'm totally obsessed and always wake up feeling a lot more refreshed than when my phone alarm goes off.
£71.71 at Amazon
This blissful spa day for two is a perfect treat for a stressed out pal
This spa day package includes two 25-minute treatments (one for you and one for your friend) and comes with a full day’s access to the on-site spa facilities. For a friend who’s been feeling the strain recently, this would make a really nice break.
This pretty palette is the perfect gift for a makeup-obsessed mate
If you’re going to buy a palette, it has to be this honey-toned offering from Urban Decay. This 12-shade collection features an array of golden neutrals in mattes, metallics, and shimmers, along with a high colour pay off and rich pigmentation, the shadows are both buildable and blendable.
£32.30 (was £46) at Look Fantastic
This pretty pink multi-purpose pan that's an Insta favourite
Okay, so getting a pan as a gift might not seem like the dream scenario, but this sell-out pan is a little different. It replaces eight traditional pans and is compatible with all cooker tops, so regardless of the hob your girl has, she's covered.
£90 (was £125) at Our Place
This easy-to-use gin infusion kit
I like to think of myself as quite the gin connoisseur, so I know that this infusion and garnish kit – which comes with four different flavour notes and includes a raved about pink gin infusion – would make a spectacular gift for the gin lover in your life.
£12.88 at Amazon
This festive scented candle from NEOM smells so wonderfully festive
Made with a blend of 13 essential oils (including a healthy helping of mandarin and cinnamon), this candle is like Christmas in a jar. I have this exact one myself and I just love how one sniff instantly brings all my most treasured festive memories to mind.
£18 at John Lewis
This cosy bath robe that's perfect for snuggling up in
I'd be absolutely delighted with this padded mini design.
£44 at La Redoute
This pretty zip up design that doubles as a makeup, wash and clutch bag
Granted, a wash bag might be a rather cliche gift, but when it looks this luxe, who the hell cares? Featuring diagonal stitched stripes, the padded design has a rather unique look to it. It comes in a range of colours, but I personally love the dusty pink design.
£8 at La Redoute
This alcohol-free spirit that tastes just as good as the real stuff
For a friend who doesn't drink (or has started to get the dreaded two-day hangovers – hello, 30s!) but still likes to feel like they're having a tipple, this alcohol-free spirit tastes just as good as any gin I've tried.
This luxe marshmallow toasting set
Forget a tea light and a packet of Haribo Chamallows, if your giftee loves a sweet treat then this marshmallow toasting kit, that features two flavours of gourmet marshmallows and a non-toxic, smokeless and odourless burner, is the answer.
£22 at Prezzybox
This grow your own Bonsai tree kit that's super easy to do
Reviewers are absolutely loving this Bonsai growing kit, and I mean, it’s easy to see why. This handy kit provides you with everything you need to grow a selection of Bonsai trees as home with absolutely everything needed.
£13 at Amazon
This sugar kelp and seaweed infused gin that comes in a gorgeous bottle
This premium hand-crafted Scottish gin is infused with sugar kelp (which makes it wonderfully sweet) and seaweed. A good friend of mine treated me to this, and honestly, it's one of the best drinking gifts I've ever recieved.
£45 at Amazon
This loose leaf tea blend smells just like Christmas
This aromatic blend of vanilla, cloves and citrus loose leaf tea from Whittard, which comes in the most gorgeous little tin, is the perfect festive pick-me-up.
£12 at John Lewis
These delicious salted caramel chocolate puddles
If your giftee has a sweet tooth and is a fan of Cadbury Caramel Nibbles, this slightly more luxe offering could make the perfect treat. I know I'd relish this kinda gift.
£6.50 at John Lewis
This absolutely divine martini set
Copper vodka, who knew that was a thing?! Well, it is and FYI, it tastes glorious and makes a seriously good martini. I absolutely adore this mini martini set; the vodka tastes silky smooth and the copper glasses - or should I say goblets - make a really nice touch.
£34.40 (was £43) at Amazon
This natural soy wax bae candle that smells glorious
A candle is a great gift for anyone who’s looking for a simple way to unwind. There are various colours, phrases and scents to choose from, but I love that the bold red font really stands out against the pink jar.
£12.49 at Not On The High Street
These sterling silver earrings that look hella expensive
Made from durable sterling silver, these 'friendship knot' studs come with a sweet card that says it all about friendship. If my friend treated me to these, I'd probably weep.
£16 at Not On The High Street
This 'You're The Sister I Got To Choose' friendship mug
This simplistic but seriously sweet friendship mug is an inexpensive way of showing your ride or die how much she means.
£18 at Not On The High Street
This therapeutic paint by numbers kit
Who says paint by numbers is just for kids? As someone who loves nothing more than spending an evening at home getting creative, this is definitely a gift I'd be delighted to get.
£15.99 at Amazon
This bestselling aromatic aftershave
If they're an aftershave collector then you can never go wrong with the classic DIOR Sauvage. It comes in different sizes too, which is perfect if you're shopping on a budget.
£90 from John Lewis & Partners
This bedside organiser will help him keep his belongings organised
In my experience, Dads often seem to love the more practical presents. So, I reckon you can't go wrong with this bedside organiser that's got a specific slot for his phone, as well as other handy storage areas.
£40.99 from Amazon
This insulated travel cup will be great for his commute to work
If your Dad is always in a rush in the mornings, then get him this double-wall insulated travel cup that'll keep his coffee fresh while he's on-the-go. It's currently available in five different colours.
£30 from John Lewis & Partners
A mug that'll ensure he never forgets your greatness
If you've got a Dad who loves something with a bit of humour, then this mug would make a brilliant stocking filler.
£11.99 from Amazon
This custom relaxation gift set will help Dad relax
With this set, you can build your Dad a custom kit made up of the kind of grooming and relaxation products you reckon he'd enjoy most.
£20 from Not On The High Street
A gorgeous leather wallet that's embossed with his initials
Handcrafted from hard-wearing buffalo leather, this bifold wallet will make a useful yet thoughtful gift. Plus, you can pick where you want his initials embossed, as well as the colour of the ink used.
£26.95 from Not On The High Street
Or this personalised wash bag in a similar style
And if they're after something a little bigger, how about this embroidered wash bag? It'll have space for all his lotions and potions, and the personalisation makes it feel like an extra special gift.
£32 from Not On The High Street
A selection of herbal teas for the Dad who loves a brew
If your Dad enjoys a herbal tea, then this gift set is bound to introduce him to loads of new and exciting flavours. There are 45 sachets in total, and nine unique tea flavours to try.
£14 from Amazon
This personalised glove will impress any golfer
Frequent golfers will definitely enjoy using a stylish glove that's been embroidered with their initials. Just make sure you know whether he needs a left or right handed one.
£25 from Not On The High Street
This mug will make a Star Wars fan smile
If they're a Star Wars fan, then I'd argue that this Yoda mug is actually quite an essential gift.
£7.99 from Amazon
A green-fingered Dad will love this sack of vegetable seeds
Inside this bag, your Dad will find 21 different types of vegetable seeds — ranging from carrot and cabbage, to swiss chard and rocket.
£12.99 from Amazon
This handy massager has a whole range of benefits
Helping to relieve stress, improve blood circulation, and even relieve pain caused by exercise or plantar fasciitis, Dad will definitely get lots of use out of this massage roller.
£19.99 from Amazon
This sentimental print that sums up how much he means
If Dad is into his Scrabble, then you can bet that this loving framed print will pull on his heart strings.
£19.99 from Amazon
A hot sauce set for a Dad who can handle his spice
This bestselling gift set includes four different hot sauces, and would make the perfect gift for the Dad who's always adding extra chillies to his meals.
£19.99 from Amazon
This multi-functional faux leather phone case
This clever phone case has a cash pouch, card slots, and can even turn into a handy stand for when you're watching videos. Plus, it can be customised with his name on the front, as well as a thoughtful message on the inside cover.
£29.95 from Not On The High Street
This lantern tool kit is a great buy for the outdoorsy Dad
If he loves a fishing or camping trip, this multi-purpose kit will definitely come in handy. It contains lots of essential tools, and also doubles as a lantern. Handy, right?
£32.99 from Amazon
Gift them this viral reversible plushie
This double-sided flip mood octopus plushie recently went viral on TikTok. There are lots of colours to choose from, but I think that this little blue fella is seriously sweet.
£5.99 at Amazon
Treat a board game enthusiast to this kids' version of this classic
For a kid who loves a good board game but isn’t quite ready for the full Monopoly (let’s be honest, it’s a seriously long game after all), this version, that includes lots of kid-friendly locations, is a great gift choice, especially with its colourful mini characters to play with.
£18.80 (was £20.99) at Amazon
Add this easy-to-use LCD tablet that's perfect for doodling on
Encourage their creativity with this wipeable, mess-free drawing pad that can be used time and time again. My friend's kid has one of these and her mum says it keeps her quiet for hours.
£13.99 at Amazon
Treat them to these water crayons that are perfect for bath time
For a kid who's really into art – or just likes to make a lot of mess wherever they go – these crayons that can be used to draw on the side or the bath tub or shower tiles would make a great stocking stuffer. Oh, and FYI, they're completely washable and easy to wipe off.
£9.99 (was £11.49) at Amazon
Order this mini cottage that's perfect for sparking imaginative play
While some of the Sylvanian Families sets are a little spenny, this little cottage starter home is a great price and is ideal for any kid who’s just starting out with their Sylvanian collection. The set comes complete with this red-roofed cottage (that I personally think is absolutely gorgeous and know that my little cousins would go crazy for), along with plenty of play pieces to keep any kid entertained.
£27 at Amazon
Forget rubber ducks, pick this set of Peppa Pig bath toys instead
This cute set of bath time Peppa Pig toys, which includes Peppa Pig, Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, and George, along with a fun water squirting unicorn (there's a phrase I never thought I'd write), is guaranteed to go down well with any Peppa-obsessed little ones.
£14.99 (was £15.99) at Amazon
Bag them this Minecraft Lego set
Got a kid who is just crazy about Minecraft? Well, this Mushroom House building set, that's ideal for kids aged eight and over and comes with Alex, Mooshroom, and Spider Jocket figures, is sure to go down a total treat.
£17.99 at Amazon
Order this Playmobil Police van that's made for an exciting chase
Whether they're crazy about Playmobil (I mean, what kid isn't?) or they've just reached an age where they can really appreciate the fun of this kind of build-and-play set, this squad van, that comes complete with two police officers and everything needed for an exciting chase, is a great buy.
£19.99 (was £34.26) at Amazon
Encourage imaginative play with this wooden play set
For a kid that loves playing pretend, there's truly no better gift than this sweet biscuit tin that comes complete with a selection of beautifully designed wooden biscuits. The best-selling set is the one I got for my nieces when they were younger, and I can confirm they absolutely loved it.
£16.99 at Amazon
Or, how about this wooden coffee machine set?
For kids who love to play grown-up, these kinds of toys are always a winner. This wooden coffee machine comes with everything needed to make a tasty coffee, including some seriously cut coffee pucks. My friend's little girl has one of these and loves it.
£28.99 (was £29.99) at Amazon
Know a dino mad kit? They'll love this 80-piece puzzle.
Suitable for kids over three, this roarsome (see what we did there!) dinosaur-shaped puzzle, featuring a range of dino doodles, is sure to keep them occupied all day long.
£20.99 at Prezzybox
Get this personalised pirate story book just for them
For younger kids, this personalised pirate story book – that's available in both soft and hard cover versions and comes in a gift box – will give them main-character syndrome!
£23 at Prezzybox
Treat the kid who's gaming mad to this Groot controller holder
Any gaming enthusiast or Marvel movie addict will love this nifty holder that doubles as both a phone and PS5 or XBox controller cradle.
£25 (was £30) at Prezzybox
Treat the photography obsessed kid to this build-your-own-camera kit
Forget those naff arts and crafts kits that every aunt and uncle usually buys, this camera construction kit is a cut above. Crafty gifts are always a hit with my younger cousins, so I'm definitely going to add a couple of these to my basket.
£25 at Prezzybox
I don't like spiders but even I think this remote-controlled wall climbing spider is seriously impressive
You'll be hard pushed to find a kid who won't be grabbed by this wall climbing arachnid as I am. Not only can it scuttle across the floor and climb the walls, this Aragog look-alike can even walk across the ceiling. There's no competition, this is a hell of a lot cooler than a bog-standard remote-controlled car.
£25 at Prezzybox
Upgrade their music experience with this portable mini speaker
Whale hello! Any music loving kid will be over the moon with this highly rated Bluetooth speaker that reviewers just can't stop raving about. With three hours of playback time and quick charging capabilities, this will win you many brownie points.
£8.99 at Amazon
Gift them the perfect first piece of proper jewellery
If they're ready to upgrade from cheap plastic bangles and clip-on earrings to something a little more grown up, this sterling silver necklace – that's available in a range of designs – will do the trick. Plus, it comes with a pretty personalised backing card with your choice of message.
£27 at Prezzybox
Any kid who's footie mad will love this personalised quiz book
Forget buying them another naff football annual, this hard cloth covered book, that's absolutely jam-packed with quiz after quiz, is guaranteed to keep them occupied for hours.
£28 at Prezzybox
Treat them to this digital frame if they’ve got too many photos to display
My grandparents have taken so many family pictures over the years that there’s no way they could fit even a fraction of their favourites on the mantelpiece. So, I reckon they’d love that this digital photo frame would allow them to enjoy a constant slideshow of their most-treasured images.
£68.99 from Amazon
This handy sofa caddy will stop Grandad from having to hunt for the remote
The ultimate sofa accessory, this handy caddy has a large top tray table for the armrest that’s perfect for holding a cuppa, and multiple divided pockets on either side for storing essentials like the remote and magazines.
£12.99 from Amazon
Don’t forget to think about DVDs if your grandparents are not on Netflix
If your grandparents aren’t subscribed to any streaming platforms, then chances are they may not have seen The Crown. This box-set of the first two bestselling seasons is set primarily around the 1950s and 1960s – an era that’s likely of major interest to them.
£19.99 from Amazon
Lovers of a thriller will race through this bestselling book series
I don’t know about you, but my grandparents always seem to absolutely race through books – so getting a full series is always a good bet. In this set, they’ll receive all three of the books in Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club series, which have all been absolute bestsellers.
£32.99 from Amazon
And help them keep their place with this bookmark of precious photos
You’ll never catch my Nan turning down the page to save her spot — so bookmarks are a must! For this personalised one, simply send the seller your four chosen photos, and you’ll receive them in a photo booth inspired leather strip. Just remember to select the ‘Tracked Express Delivery’ option to be sure it arrives in time for the big day.
£18 from Not On The High Street
You can bet they’ll love serving afternoon cups of tea on this tray
Perfect for carrying cups of tea and slices of cake, this quintessentially British Emma Bridgewater tray is as practical as it is stylish. Part of the popular Black Toast & Marmalade range, I know that my grandparents would love its bold and playful hand-painted design.
£10 from John Lewis & Partners
Get Gran this day cream that’s one of the best for mature skin
I’ve scoured the web, and according to both experts and reviewers, it seems to me that this cream is the top choice for mature skin. The clinically proven formulation has been shown to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in 14 days, and would definitely be appreciated by a Gran who’s into her lotions and potions.
£57.85 from Amazon
These funny ceramic plant markers will make a gardener giggle
Boasting a colourful floral design, and funny hand-painted sayings like Don’t know and Weeds, this set of five ceramic plant markers would make a great stocking filler gift for any green-fingered grandparent.
£16 from Not On The High Street
These luxurious UGG loafers will keep Grandad’s feet nice and warm
With their vintage loafer style, and gorgeous sheepskin lining, these slippers would make a great gift for any sophisticated Grandad. Plus, their rubber sole means they work just as well outdoors as indoors — so he won’t need to swap out of his slippers when taking the bins out, or watering the garden.
£115 from UGG
Pick a puzzle that the whole family will enjoy piecing together
Perfect for both amateur and professional puzzlers alike, this jigsaw takes you on a journey through the many stories of the incredible Brontë sisters — from Cathy and Heathcliff galavanting on the moors in Wuthering Heights, to Jane and Mr Rochester falling in love in Jane Eyre.
£16.99 from John Lewis & Partners
Let them take their treasured vinyls for a spin on this record player
Have your grandparents got a stack of precious vinyls stored away in the loft? It’s time to blow the dust off them, and take them for a spin on this affordable but highly-rated record player. I love that it looks super vintage, but also has modern features like Bluetooth connection.
£54.99 from Amazon
This pretty pink cashmere jumper will definitely keep a stylish Nan warm
With its classic crew neckline, soft and warm 100% cashmere material, and pretty pink colour, I reckon this jumper would be a hit with most Nans. Plus, it’s machine washable – so there’s no need for Nan to faff around with any hand-washing.
£89 from John Lewis & Partners
If they’re always on their iPads, then treat them to this tablet pillow stand
Great for extended use of iPads when watching videos, messaging, or playing games, this lightweight pillow stand is soft and comfortable, while also being sturdy enough to properly support the device.
£14.99 from Amazon
Help them explore the city of London with this deck of different walks
If your grandparents enjoy getting out and about in town, then they’ll definitely enjoy this deck of self-guided city tours. Each card contains instructions on one side, and a detailed map of the walking route on the other — including great spots to stop for a drink or a bite to eat.
£13.99 from Oliver Bonas
Upgrade Nan’s nude lipstick game with this gorgeous Dior one
I feel like all Nan’s have a staple nude lippy they’ve been wearing for years. A connoisseur of classic brands, I reckon my Nan would love to unwrap this bestselling Dior lipstick that reviewers say never creases thanks to its smooth shea butter formula.
£34 from Boots
If your guy’s muscles are always aching, get him a Theragun Mini
The perfect pocket-sized partner for any avid runner or gym-goer, the portable Theragun Mini will fit in the palm of his hand, and provide powerful and customisable deep muscle treatment to anywhere he’s experiencing aches and pains.
£155 from John Lewis & Partners
The new Ottolenghi cookbook is a great buy for any keen home cook
This newly-released Ottolenghi cookbook is full of flexible dishes with flavourful ‘extras’ that are bound to impress any foodie. Think parmigiana pie with tomato sauce that’ll also elevate any bog-standard pasta dish, and turmeric fried eggs with a tamarind dressing you could definitely drizzle on tomorrow night’s steak.
£14 from Amazon
Alexa will quickly become their favourite gal with an Echo Dot
Anyone who’s into his smart tech and gadgets is sure to make the most of an Echo Dot. With the help of amazing Alexa, they’ll be able to stream music, find out the weather, make shopping lists, and set reminders — all using just their voice.
£16.99 from Amazon
This hydrating 3-step kit will ensure he steers clear of dry winter skin
Before we got together, my boyfriend’s skincare regime consisted of washing his face with cold water, and maybe a bi-weekly application of moisturiser. This super simple kit contains cleansing balm, eye cream, and water cream, and he finds it really hydrating.
£20.25 from Amazon
This designer overnight holdall doubles as the perfect gym bag
Whether they use it for quick weekend trips to see family, storing under the seat in front on flights, or just as a gym bag, this high-quality and durable nylon holdall will see him through many journeys. Its extra features include a detachable shoulder strap, a laptop sleeve, and plenty of internal slip pockets.
£139 from John Lewis & Partners
A pack of classic Calvin Klein boxer shorts always make a great stocking filler
When in doubt, you really can’t go wrong with Calvin Klein cotton boxer shorts. There are loads of different styles and colours to choose from, but this set of three contains a white pair, black pair, and a grey pair.
£29.44 from Amazon
Star Wars fans will definitely enjoy building Darth Vader’s helmet
Whether he’s into superheroes, famous landmarks, botanicals, or cars, there’s bound to be a construction kit in Lego’s adult range that suits your man’s interests. This one of Darth Vader’s helmet contains 834 pieces, and comes with a stand he can put the finished model on, before proudly displaying it on a shelf.
£59.99 from Amazon
A nifty electric wine bottle opener that’ll remove corks in seconds
My boyfriend is always the one in charge of getting everyone a drink when we have guests over, so I reckon he'll find this electric wine bottle opener really useful. It can be powered by both USB and batteries, looks really swish, and will remove a cork in seconds.
£16.99 from Amazon
Upgrade their media set-up with some Philips Hue lights
Whether they’re an avid gamer, or just really into his precious TV, you can bet your giftee will enjoy enhancing their viewing experience with this surround lighting strip that seamlessly changes colour to react to the contents on the screen.
£159.99 from John Lewis & Partners
Dave Grohl’s bestselling autobiography will be a hit with any Foo Fighters fans
If they're really into their rock music, then he’ll undoubtedly enjoy the experience of delving into the mind of the legendary Foo Fighters founder and frontrunner, Dave Grohl. It’s a really truthful and funny take on his journey to becoming such a renowned figure in the international music industry.
£9 from Amazon
This knitted quarter-zip jumper will make a great winter wardrobe staple
I have a theory that there’s no man on this planet who doesn’t look good in a quarter-zip jumper, so there was no way I wasn’t including one in this list. I love the gorgeous stone colour of this one, and also that it’s made from 100% cotton — which is perfect for the (many) cold months to come.
£55 from ASOS
FIFA 23 is a winning option if he’s both a gamer and a football fan
If he’s still upset from England’s early knock-out in the World Cup, then definitely buy him FIFA 23 so he can see how well they would have fared under his leadership. It’s available for PS4 and PS5, and for the first time ever, also lets you play as women’s club teams!
£49.95 from Amazon
This cashmere scarf comes in multiple colours and looks super cosy
An essential winter accessory for any sophisticated man, this cashmere scarf looks just as good with jeans and a jumper as it does when paired with a stylish suit. It’s seriously warm, and comes in dark blue, dark green, orange, and grey — but I love this camel colour.
£59 from ARKET
Some brushed cotton pyjama bottoms to keep him warm through winter
Even if he doesn’t wear pyjamas in bed, your man deserves a comfy pair of bottoms for when he’s watching telly in the evenings. With their understated black and white checked pattern, and super soft 100% brushed cotton material, these are the perfect pair.
£34 from ASOS
Stormzy’s new album will make a great addition to any vinyl collection
A new record is always a win if they've got a turntable — so why not pick him them Stormzy’s incredible third studio album, This Is What I Mean, which will make the perfect mellow addition to your kitchen playlist.
£29.51 from Amazon
Swap out his tattered dressing gown for this luxurious one
Whether he hangs it in the bathroom to throw on straight out of the shower, wears it on lazy Sunday mornings in front of the TV, or practically never takes it off, this super cosy and velvety robe is sure to go down well.
£45 from John Lewis & Partners
A fancy fondue set for lovers of melted chocolate or cheese
Whether they’re fans of sweet and delicious chocolate, or chuffed whenever there’s a cheeseboard option, your pals are bound to love melting their chosen dairy item into a deliciously dreamy drizzle. This classy cast iron kit has amazing reviews, and comes with six colour-coded forks, and a non-splatter lid.
£52 from John Lewis & Partners
This casual and cosy card game that’ll spark great conversations
Great for conversationalists, this deck of cards is filled with over 300 questions that’ll spark discussion on both the big and little things in life. Whether they play it with friends, or as a couple, it’s sure to provoke some interesting post-dinner chat.
£18 from Amazon
A luxurious hamper filled with festive teas and treats
If you’re really stuck for present ideas, then consider a luxurious hamper before you resort to a trusty chocolate box. This one is filled with festive teas and biscuits, as well as a traditional Christmas Pudding. They’ll also get to keep the super aesthetic F&M wicker hamper, which will undoubtedly get used for picnics in summer.
£70 from Fortnum & Mason
A recipe kit subscription for creating romantic meals for two
Couples who love to cook will definitely appreciate this letterbox recipe kit. Each month for three months, they’ll receive a box of expertly ground and blended spices, and all the instructions they’ll need to cook a romantic meal for two — inspired by a different destination each time.
£28 from Not On The High Street
This Le Creuset French press that looks super posh
A universally loved brand, I don’t really see how any coffee drinking couple couldn’t love this gorgeous Le Creuset Fench press. If you fancy getting them the complete set, then also pick up a couple of these stoneware coffee mugs in matching volcanic orange.
£51.45 (was £65) from Amazon
Some oversized outdoor lanterns to brighten up a dark patio
Made from durable stainless steel and tempered glass, this gorgeous pair of outdoor lanterns are sure to be able to withstand the winter weather. Simple yet sophisticated, they’re sure to be an appreciated present by anyone with a bit of outdoor space.
£64.99 from Amazon