26 Practical Home Buys That'll Really Help See You Through The Festive Season

Stay on top of the dreaded Christmas dinner prep and nail your hosting duties this December.

'Tis the season to be organised!
I don’t know about you, but when it comes to Christmas, I find that staying organised plays a real helping hand in ensuring the celebrations feel straightforward — rather than overly stressful.

From food prep essentials such as garlic crushers and labelled chopping boards, to household buys like electric lighters and stain remover solutions, this list has everything you’ll need to ace the big meal, and nail any hosting duties over the festive season.

1
Amazon
This bargain meat thermometer has been rated thousands of times
Purchasing a meat thermometer is a sure-fire way to ensure your guests leave your home with only gifts and good memories – and not food poisoning – this Christmas.
£3.99 from Amazon
2
Amazon
If you're cooking Christmas dinner, then this meat lifter looks super useful
Completely ovenproof, simply put this silicone mat underneath your turkey, and use the handles to easily remove it afterwards with minimal effort.
£7.99 from Amazon
3
Amazon
Keep your fridge organised throughout the busy hosting season with this six-piece set
The fridge is most definitely at its fullest during the festive season. So, avoid having to scramble around in search of ingredients by putting an organised system in place with this set of six see-through baskets.
£21.99 from Amazon
4
Amazon
Nab this stainless steel soap for getting food smells out of hands
You honestly won't believe it until you try it, but this stainless steel soap will remove the smell of even the stinkiest food from your hands. It can even eradicate dreaded garlic.
£3.45 from Amazon
5
Amazon
And guests will surely be impressed with this set of four on-trend square wine glasses
Made from premium lead-free crystal, these four modern wine glasses are great for both red and white vino.
£27.99 from Amazon
6
Amazon
Avoid any cross-contamination with this six-piece knife set
Costing less than a tenner, these six knives all come with safety shields, and are colour-coded — which is really helpful if you're trying to make sure meats and vegetables are kept separate.
£9.55 from Amazon
7
Amazon
And the same applies for this set of chopping boards
Similarly, you also don't want to be preparing the nut roast and turkey on the same chopping board. So avoid any confusion by picking up this helpfully labelled set of four.
£16.99 from Amazon
8
Amazon
Swap the annoying pack of matches for this swish electric lighter
Now that candle season is in full swing, this rechargeable electric lighter is a good item to add to your basket.
£8.99 from Amazon
9
Amazon
Avoid burnt worktops with these heat-resistant silicone pot holders
These four silicone trivets are just what you'll need on your worktops when you're juggling countless hot pans and baking trays.
£10.99 from Amazon
10
Amazon
Line your air fryer with one of these reusable liners
These two reusable liners are a far more economical and eco-friendly solution to constantly lining your air fryer with baking parchment.
£7.99 from Amazon
11
Amazon
And this OXO electric grill press-brush is ideal for cleaning non-stick cookware
Boasting stellar reviews, this clever electric brush will help you quickly eradicate grease and burnt on bits of food from the pans and bakeware that aren't suitable for putting in the dishwasher.
£8 from Amazon
12
Amazon
Amazon customers rate this two-pack of veggie peelers
Peeling potatoes is a key part of making Christmas dinner, so you can't go wrong with this pair of peelers.
£5.98 from Amazon
13
Amazon
This cheese board and knife set is a must-have if you're hosting a festive gathering
Nothing says 'Christmas' quite like a cheeseboard and this serving set comes with a heavy wooden board, and four fancy cheese knives.
£12.99 from Amazon
14
Amazon
How pretty are these dipping bowls that'd be ideal for Christmas Eve nibbles?
These four mini ceramic dipping bowls are just what you need for serving up snacks to guests. Plus, I love that they have handy spouts, so can be used for liquids, too.
£13.99 from Amazon
15
Amazon
Quickly spritz your home with this spray
When the inevitable surprise guests come knocking, give your home a quick refresh with this Fabulosa Intense disinfectant.
£1.49 from Amazon
16
Amazon
Always have some batteries on stand-by
From new toys, to your remote control not working, you never know when you'll need this ten-pack of AA batteries over the Christmas period.
£2.73 from Amazon
17
Amazon
Swap the plastic wrap for these reusable ones when sorting leftovers
Got leftovers? No problem! This pack of four reusable beeswax food wraps are here to help, and will keep your food fresh throughout those precious post-Christmas days.
£8.99 from Amazon
18
Amazon
And similarly, say goodbye to baking parchment and foil
Anyone else go through an ungodly amount of baking paper in the festive period? The perfect eco-friendly solution, in this pack you'll get six non-stick reusable baking sheets, that are durable and tear-resistant.
£12.99 from Amazon
19
Amazon
Trust a Scrub Daddy sponge to help you whittle through the washing up
When it comes to tackling greasy pans and baking trays adorned with burnt food, there's no better sponge than a Scrub Daddy. And in this pack, you'll get three in suitably festive colours.
£12.40 from Amazon
20
Amazon
Save lovely Christmas Day outfits from wine stains with this miracle formula
This Dr. Beckmann coffee, red wine, and vegetable stain remover is sure to come in handy for when someone inevitably slops a glass of vino all over their new white jumper.
£2.44 from Amazon
21
Amazon
And use this one on soiled carpets and rugs
Another Dr. Beckmann classic, this carpet cleaner will honestly save the day if your precious carpets are compromised. We absolutely swear by this magic potion.
£2.79 from Amazon
22
Amazon
This handy wine pourer also acts as a chilling rod for those impromptu meet-ups
Three products in one, this nifty gadget works as a mess-free pourer and a sophisticated aerator, and can also be put in the freezer, and then placed in the bottle to keep your wine perfectly chilled.
£8.99 from Amazon
23
Amazon
Ensure you're well-stocked on teaspoons with this seasonal set
There are always people popping by for a cuppa over the festive period, so ensure you have enough teaspoons by picking up this set of eight. best of all, they're Christmas-themed.
£4.99 from Amazon
24
Amazon
Add this popular garlic crusher to your cart to simplify a dreadful task
If you're anything like me, you'll know that the best dinners are laden with garlic. But finely dicing it can be such a pain – so be sure to pick up this popular garlic crusher, that'll do most of the graft for you.
£5.98 from Amazon
25
Amazon
This pack of 400 cocktail sticks is sure to come in handy
Whether you're making mini canapés, or laying them out by the bowl of olives, you can bet you'll be in need of these mini cocktail sticks.
£2.99 from Amazon
26
Amazon
Quickly tackle the endless crumbs with this dustpan and brush set
This OXO Good grips dustpan and brush set has a whisk-broom brush shape that makes it ideal for getting into corners. It's just what you need to stay on top of the endless food debris during the big day.
£6.66 from Amazon
