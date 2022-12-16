Life
20 Gifts For The Boyfriend Or Husband Who Never Knows What He Wants For Christmas

From heroic home cooks to fashionable gentlemen, we’ve got your gifts covered for every type of chap.

Shopping Writer

Mixed Retailers
These surprise presents are sure to impress any indecisive partner

Is it just me, or does it seem that most men are inept at pulling together a Christmas list? Every year, my boyfriend unfailingly appears surprised and flustered when I ask him in early December if he’s got any present ideas, and I’m inevitably left to figure it out on my own.

But the good news for everyone else is that having such an indecisive partner has meant I’ve become a real pro over the years at picking out presents all on my own. So, through a combination of both my own research — and the trusty ‘Most Wished For’ section on Amazon — I’ve pulled together a selection of gifts I reckon your guy is guaranteed to love this Christmas.

1
John Lewis & Partners
If your guy’s muscles are always aching, get him a Theragun Mini
The perfect pocket-sized partner for any avid runner or gym-goer, the portable Theragun Mini will fit in the palm of his hand, and provide powerful and customisable deep muscle treatment to anywhere he’s experiencing aches and pains.
£155 from John Lewis & Partners
2
Amazon
The new Ottolenghi cookbook is a great buy for any keen home cook
This newly-released Ottolenghi cookbook is full of flexible dishes with flavourful ‘extras’ that are bound to impress any gourmet kind of guy. Think parmigiana pie with tomato sauce that’ll also elevate any bog-standard pasta dish, and turmeric fried eggs with a tamarind dressing you could definitely drizzle on tomorrow night’s steak.
£14 from Amazon
3
Amazon
Alexa will quickly become his new favourite gal if you get him an Echo Dot
Any man who’s into his smart tech and gadgets is sure to make the most of an Echo Dot. With the help of amazing Alexa, he’ll be able to stream music, find out the weather, make shopping lists, and set reminders — all using just his voice.
£16.99 from Amazon
4
Amazon
This hydrating 3-step kit will ensure he steers clear of dry winter skin
Before we got together, my boyfriend’s skincare regime consisted of washing his face with cold water, and maybe a bi-weekly application of moisturiser. This super simple kit contains cleansing balm, eye cream, and water cream, and he finds it really hydrating.
£20.25 from Amazon
5
John Lewis & Partners
This designer overnight holdall doubles as the perfect gym bag
Whether he uses it for quick weekend trips to see family, storing under the seat in front of him on flights, or just as a gym bag, this high-quality and durable nylon holdall will see him through many journeys. Its extra features include a detachable shoulder strap, a laptop sleeve, and plenty of internal slip pockets.
£139 from John Lewis & Partners
6
Amazon
A pack of classic Calvin Klein boxer shorts always make a great stocking filler
When in doubt, you really can’t go wrong with Calvin Klein cotton boxer shorts. There are loads of different styles and colours to choose from, but this set of three contains a white pair, black pair, and a grey pair.
£29.44 from Amazon
7
Amazon
Star Wars fans will definitely enjoy building Darth Vader’s helmet
Whether he’s into superheroes, famous landmarks, botanicals, or cars, there’s bound to be a construction kit in Lego’s adult range that suits your man’s interests. This one of Darth Vader’s helmet contains 834 pieces, and comes with a stand he can put the finished model on, before proudly displaying it on a shelf.
£59.99 from Amazon
8
Amazon
A nifty electric wine bottle opener that’ll remove corks in seconds
My boyfriend is always the one in charge of getting everyone a drink when we have guests over, so I reckon he'll find this electric wine bottle opener really useful. It can be powered by both USB and batteries, looks really swish, and will remove a cork in seconds.
£16.99 from Amazon
9
Amazon
An airfryer so he can quickly whip up some healthy meals
If he loves to fry his food, but is trying to be more health-conscious, then definitely get him an air fryer. With this one, he’ll get crispy yet light food despite using way less oil, and best of all, his meals will be ready roughly 40% faster.
£99.99 from Amazon
10
John Lewis & Partners
Upgrade his media set-up with some Philips Hue lights
Whether he’s an avid gamer, or just really into his precious TV, you can bet your guy will enjoy enhancing his viewing experience with this surround lighting strip that seamlessly changes colour to react to the contents on the screen.
£159.99 from John Lewis & Partners
11
Amazon
Dave Grohl’s bestselling autobiography will be a hit with any Foo Fighters fans
If your guy is really into his rock music, then he’ll undoubtedly enjoy the experience of delving into the mind of the legendary Foo Fighters founder and frontrunner, Dave Grohl. It’s a really truthful and funny take on his journey to becoming such a renowned figure in the international music industry.
£9 from Amazon
12
ASOS
This knitted quarter-zip jumper will make a great winter wardrobe staple
I have a theory that there’s no man on this planet who doesn’t look good in a quarter-zip jumper, so there was no way I wasn’t including one in this list. I love the gorgeous stone colour of this one, and also that it’s made from 100% cotton — which is perfect for the (many) cold months to come.
£55 from ASOS
13
UGG
These stylish UGG slippers can be worn both inside and outside
These versatile slippers are super warm and cosy thanks to their sheepskin lining, but also boast the same light yet durable sole of the classic UGG boots. They come in classic chestnut or black, and will ensure you no longer have to remember to swap into proper shoes when dashing out the door.
£95 from UGG
14
Amazon
This Nespresso Vertuo machine will delight any caffeine addict
You’ll get yourself some real brownie points if your guy’s able to swap his depressing cups of instant for barista-style coffees at just the touch of a button. This bestselling Nespresso machine is compatible with over 30 different Nespresso pods, can make four different sizes of drink, and is super quick and easy to operate.
£127 from Amazon
15
Amazon
FIFA 23 is a winning option if he’s both a gamer and a football fan
If he’s still upset from England’s early knock-out in the World Cup, then definitely buy him FIFA 23 so he can see how well they would have fared under his leadership. It’s available for PS4 and PS5, and for the first time ever, also lets you play as women’s club teams!
£49.95 from Amazon
16
Arket
This cashmere scarf comes in multiple colours and looks super cosy
An essential winter accessory for any sophisticated man, this cashmere scarf looks just as good with jeans and a jumper as it does when paired with a stylish suit. It’s seriously warm, and comes in dark blue, dark green, orange, and grey — but I love this camel colour.
£59 from ARKET
17
ASOS
Some brushed cotton pyjama bottoms to keep him warm through winter
Even if he doesn’t wear pyjamas in bed, your man deserves a comfy pair of bottoms for when he’s watching telly in the evenings. With their understated black and white checked pattern, and super soft 100% brushed cotton material, these are the perfect pair.
£34 from ASOS
18
Amazon
Stormzy’s new album will make a great addition to his vinyl collection
A new record is always a win if your man’s got a turntable — so why not pick him up Stormzy’s incredible third studio album, This Is What I Mean, which will make the perfect mellow addition to your kitchen playlist.
£29.51 from Amazon
19
Amazon
A sunrise alarm clock will change the life of a serial oversleeper
If he’s forever hitting snooze, then this Lumie Bodyclock is guaranteed to help him get into a better morning routine in 2023. Mimicking the colours of a real sunrise, he’ll really feel the physical and mental benefits of this more gradual and natural way to wake-up.
£72.99 (was £99) from Amazon
20
John Lewis & Partners
Swap out his tattered dressing gown for this luxurious one
Whether he hangs it in the bathroom to throw on straight out of the shower, wears it on lazy Sunday mornings in front of the TV, or practically never takes it off, this super cosy and velvety robe is sure to go down well.
£45 from John Lewis & Partners
