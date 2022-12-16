16 Gifts For Grandparents That Aren’t Tins Of Shortbread Or Hand Soap

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Never wanting me to go to too much hassle, my grandparents are forever saying that they ‘really don’t need anything’ when I ask them if there’s anything in particular they might want for Christmas. And while I know they’d be grateful for the usual posh box of biscuits, I’m determined to do better this Christmas, and properly spoil them with thoughtful gifts – and you might be too.
Whether you’ve got a Grandad who’s into gardening, or a Nan who’s never seen out without her signature nude lip, there’s bound to be something in this selection of grandparent-approved gifts that appeals to their particular hobbies and past-times. And of course, I’ve thrown in some more sentimental and personalised pieces too, for good measure!