Life
ChristmasshoppingGift Guides

16 Gifts For Grandparents That Aren’t Tins Of Shortbread Or Hand Soap

It’s time to return the favour, and properly spoil your grandparents this Christmas

Shopping Writer

Get your grandparents something they'll genuinely love this Christmas
Mixed Retailers
Get your grandparents something they'll genuinely love this Christmas

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Never wanting me to go to too much hassle, my grandparents are forever saying that they ‘really don’t need anything’ when I ask them if there’s anything in particular they might want for Christmas. And while I know they’d be grateful for the usual posh box of biscuits, I’m determined to do better this Christmas, and properly spoil them with thoughtful gifts – and you might be too.

Whether you’ve got a Grandad who’s into gardening, or a Nan who’s never seen out without her signature nude lip, there’s bound to be something in this selection of grandparent-approved gifts that appeals to their particular hobbies and past-times. And of course, I’ve thrown in some more sentimental and personalised pieces too, for good measure!

Amazon
Treat them to this digital frame if they’ve got too many photos to display
My grandparents have taken so many family pictures over the years that there’s no way they could fit even a fraction of their favourites on the mantelpiece. So, I reckon they’d love that this digital photo frame would allow them to enjoy a constant slideshow of their most-treasured images.
£68.99 from Amazon
Amazon
This handy sofa caddy will stop Grandad from having to hunt for the remote
The ultimate sofa accessory, this handy caddy has a large top tray table for the armrest that’s perfect for holding a cuppa, and multiple divided pockets on either side for storing essentials like the remote and magazines.
£12.99 from Amazon
Amazon
Don’t forget to think about DVDs if your grandparents are not on Netflix
If your grandparents aren’t subscribed to any streaming platforms, then chances are they may not have seen The Crown. This box-set of the first two bestselling seasons is set primarily around the 1950s and 1960s – an era that’s likely of major interest to them.
£19.99 from Amazon
Amazon
Lovers of a thriller will race through this bestselling book series
I don’t know about you, but my grandparents always seem to absolutely race through books – so getting a full series is always a good bet. In this set, they’ll receive all three of the books in Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club series, which have all been absolute bestsellers.
£32.99 from Amazon
Not On The High Street
And help them keep their place with this bookmark of precious photos
You’ll never catch my Nan turning down the page to save her spot — so bookmarks are a must! For this personalised one, simply send the seller your four chosen photos, and you’ll receive them in a photo booth inspired leather strip. Just remember to select the ‘Tracked Express Delivery’ option to be sure it arrives in time for the big day.
£18 from Not On The High Street
John Lewis & Partners
You can bet they’ll love serving afternoon cups of tea on this tray
Perfect for carrying cups of tea and slices of cake, this quintessentially British Emma Bridgewater tray is as practical as it is stylish. Part of the popular Black Toast & Marmalade range, I know that my grandparents would love its bold and playful hand-painted design.
£10 from John Lewis & Partners
Amazon
Get Gran this day cream that’s one of the best for mature skin
I’ve scoured the web, and according to both experts and reviewers, it seems to me that this cream is the top choice for mature skin. The clinically proven formulation has been shown to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in 14 days, and would definitely be appreciated by a Gran who’s into her lotions and potions.
£57.85 from Amazon
Not On The High Street
These funny ceramic plant markers will make a gardener giggle
Boasting a colourful floral design, and funny hand-painted sayings like Don’t know and Weeds, this set of five ceramic plant markers would make a great stocking filler gift for any green-fingered grandparent.
£16 from Not On The High Street
UGG
These luxurious UGG loafers will keep Grandad’s feet nice and warm
With their vintage loafer style, and gorgeous sheepskin lining, these slippers would make a great gift for any sophisticated Grandad. Plus, their rubber sole means they work just as well outdoors as indoors — so he won’t need to swap out of his slippers when taking the bins out, or watering the garden.
£115 from UGG
Amazon
Even the biggest technophobes will quickly get to grips with an Echo Dot
Whether they’re the tech whizzes of the family, or forget to turn on their phone, you can bet your grandparents will quickly get to grips (and fall in love) with Alexa. She’ll help them stream music, check the weather, set reminders, and even write shopping lists.
£16.99 from Amazon
John Lewis & Partners
Pick a puzzle that the whole family will enjoy piecing together
Perfect for both amateur and professional puzzlers alike, this jigsaw takes you on a journey through the many stories of the incredible Brontë sisters — from Cathy and Heathcliff galavanting on the moors in Wuthering Heights, to Jane and Mr Rochester falling in love in Jane Eyre.
£16.99 from John Lewis & Partners
Amazon
Let them take their treasured vinyls for a spin on this record player
Have your grandparents got a stack of precious vinyls stored away in the loft? It’s time to blow the dust off them, and take them for a spin on this affordable but highly-rated record player. I love that it looks super vintage, but also has modern features like Bluetooth connection.
£54.99 from Amazon
John Lewis & Partners
This pretty pink cashmere jumper will definitely keep a stylish Nan warm
With its classic crew neckline, soft and warm 100% cashmere material, and pretty pink colour, I reckon this jumper would be a hit with most Nans. Plus, it’s machine washable – so there’s no need for Nan to faff around with any hand-washing.
£89 from John Lewis & Partners
Amazon
If they’re always on their iPads, then treat them to this tablet pillow stand
Great for extended use of iPads when watching videos, messaging, or playing games, this lightweight pillow stand is soft and comfortable, while also being sturdy enough to properly support the device.
£14.99 from Amazon
Oliver Bonas
Help them explore the city of London with this deck of different walks
If your grandparents enjoy getting out and about in town, then they’ll definitely enjoy this deck of self-guided city tours. Each card contains instructions on one side, and a detailed map of the walking route on the other — including great spots to stop for a drink or a bite to eat.
£13.99 from Oliver Bonas
Boots
Upgrade Nan’s nude lipstick game with this gorgeous Dior one
I feel like all Nan’s have a staple nude lippy they’ve been wearing for years. A connoisseur of classic brands, I reckon my Nan would love to unwrap this bestselling Dior lipstick that reviewers say never creases thanks to its smooth shea butter formula.
£34 from Boots
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction