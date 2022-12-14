Life
14 Christmas Presents An Extremely Hard-To-Please Teenage Boy Won't Hate

From cool tech to affordable fun, it's possible to buy for teen boys, as hard as it seems.

Shopping Writer

We promise, they won't want to throw these gifts in the bin
Amazon
Teenage boys have a reputation for being seriously tough to buy for, and let’s be honest, that reputation isn’t exactly uncalled for. I still remember how difficult I used to find it buying presents for my little brother, so if you’re struggling to find something for the teen in your life, I can totally relate to the pressure.

To help you out this Christmas, I’ve chatted to some of the teenage boys in my family to find out what they – and their friends – would actually like to receive.

Whether you’re dealing with a gaming-obsessed teen who spends all of his time hidden in his room, a muso type whose whole world revolves around the latest tunes, or a kid who appears to have no interest in anything much at all, I hope the list below gives you some ideas.

1
Men Kind
Light up his room with this sound reactive light bar
Featuring four different light modes, this bar is sound activated, lighting up whenever there's a noise. If he's always tripping over at night – like my teen brother used to – he'll appreciate this seriously lit gift (and it also comes with a handy remote control).
£10 (was £15) at Men Kind
2
Amazon
Give him this mindful treat of building hat'll look good displayed once's he built it
Who said Lego was just for kids? This ultra detailed build-and-display Lego model of a Fender's Stratocaster guitar and 65 Princeton Reverb amplifier is sure to keep the music lover busy for the whole of Christmas day – and beyond.
£104 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Treat a gaming obsessed teen to this portable console
For a teen who's beginning to game, his own Nintendo Switch could be just what he’s wanting. This console comes with Nintendo Sports (the updated version of the classic Wii Sports that we grew up obsessed with). Plus, it’s portable enough to go wherever he does.
£299.99 (was £309.99) at Amazon
4
Amazon
Gift him the perfect starter aftershave
If they're ready to upgrade from Lynx Africa, a bottle of aftershave will do the trick, and this fresh citrus-based scent has got thousands of five star reviews from happy recipients.
£18 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Upgrade his music experience with these wireless Beats
Any music loving teen will be over the moon with these Beat's wireless headphones that come in a range of colours but I personally love this bright, bold hue – and I bet he will too.
£199.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
This waterproof speaker makes for a super versatile gift
Whether he loves to listen to his favourite tunes in the shower or streams on the go, this ultra compact mini speaker, that's waterproof and Bluetooth compatible, is sure to be a hit.
£42.99 (was £55) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Get his skincare routine started early with this classy kit
Forget a naff multipack. This Mancave skin and body set is an altogether classier affair that will make him feel nicely grown up – and is also designed for sensitive skin (and what teen boy doesn't have that?!).
£14.24 (was £19.99)
8
Amazon
Prevent his cables from getting tangled with this 3-in-1 charger
My teen cousin has every gadget going, so I'm definitely going to get him this fast-charging station that'll keep his cables tidy and make keeping his devices powered up a hell of a lot simpler.
£35.99 (was £37.99) at Amazon
9
Amazon
He'll love having this in his pocket for impromptu movie nights
Perfectly sized to fit in his pocket, this mini projector – compatible with most smartphones – can be used to screen movies and TV shows wherever he goes (even if he never leaves his room). It's easy to use and offers some seriously great picture quality, according to reviewers.
£69.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Help him give his photography skills a boost with these mini lenses
Compatible with most smartphones, these mini camera lenses can be easily clipped on to his phone, instantly upgrading his camera and boosting his photo quality. Whether he's crazy about photography or obsessed with TikTok, he's sure to love this gift.
£13.10 (was £16.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
Order this roll-up drum kit mat that's super easy to get the hang of
Help him find a new hobby and perhaps relieve some stress at the same time with this portable drum kit mat that features built-in dual speakers and makes an impressive amount of noise. My cousin has one of these and can't stop raving about it.
£56.09 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Get him this brain boosting mini game that can be played solo or with another player
This handheld puzzle game will ensure that his brain gets a workout, too, testing his reflexes and possibly brain-fogged memory. It also comes with a silent mode feature, sparing the rest of you the mayhem.
£19.99 at Amazon
13
Prezzybox
Bag him this super useful headphone stand
Is he barely seen without headphones? For the rare times he does take them off, he can safely display them on this nifty stand and doesn't need to worry about them getting broken (or borrowed by someone else in the family).
£20 at Prezzybox
14
Amazon
Get him this 10.2 inch Apple iPad that he'll be eternally grateful for
A big ticket present this one, but boasting 64GB of storage, this space grey iPad is sure to go down a treat. It’s sleek, lightweight, and perfectly sized for homework, gaming, and watching movies and TV.
£329 (was £369) at Amazon
