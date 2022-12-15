Parents
Your Wallet Will Love These 18 Top-Rated Kids' Christmas Gifts All Under £30

Snap up these affordable last minute gift ideas for kids and tweens that'll arrive ahead of Christmas.

Shopping Writer

We've rounded up all the best-selling gifts under £30 that any kid would love to get
Mixed Retailers / HuffPost UK
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Are you still stressing about getting your kids’ presents – or have a present to buy for a younger family member or a friend’s child and no clue what to choose?

Picking out something that’s within your budget that they’ll actually like) can be a struggle, especially this year, when money is tight. No one wants a piece of cheap tat that’s going to get chucked out or break after a few uses. And truth time: despite being a writer who shops for a living, I’m the first to admit that buying for kids can be tough – and I know a lot of my friends find the same.

So, in a bid to make gift buying for kids less stressful, I’ve scoured the internet for all the top-rated and best-selling buys that parents can’t stop raving about.

And, best of all, they’re all under £30!

1
Amazon
Gift them this viral reversible plushie
This double-sided flip mood octopus plushie recently went viral on TikTok. There are lots of colours to choose from, but I think that this little blue fella is seriously sweet.
£5.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Treat a board game enthusiast to this kids' version of this classic
For a kid who loves a good board game but isn’t quite ready for the full Monopoly (let’s be honest, it’s a seriously long game after all), this version, that includes lots of kid-friendly locations, is a great gift choice, especially with its colourful mini characters to play with.
£18.80 (was £20.99) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Add this easy-to-use LCD tablet that's perfect for doodling on
Encourage their creativity with this wipeable, mess-free drawing pad that can be used time and time again. My friend's kid has one of these and her mum says it keeps her quiet for hours.
£13.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Treat them to these water crayons that are perfect for bath time
For a kid who's really into art – or just likes to make a lot of mess wherever they go – these crayons that can be used to draw on the side or the bath tub or shower tiles would make a great stocking stuffer. Oh, and FYI, they're completely washable and easy to wipe off.
£9.99 (was £11.49) at Amazon
5
Amazon
Order this mini cottage that's perfect for sparking imaginative play
While some of the Sylvanian Families sets are a little spenny, this little cottage starter home is a great price and is ideal for any kid who’s just starting out with their Sylvanian collection. The set comes complete with this red-roofed cottage (that I personally think is absolutely gorgeous and know that my little cousins would go crazy for), along with plenty of play pieces to keep any kid entertained.
£27 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Forget rubber ducks, pick this set of Peppa Pig bath toys instead
This cute set of bath time Peppa Pig toys, which includes Peppa Pig, Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, and George, along with a fun water squirting unicorn (there's a phrase I never thought I'd write), is guaranteed to go down well with any Peppa-obsessed little ones.
£14.99 (was £15.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Bag them this Minecraft Lego set
Got a kid who is just crazy about Minecraft? Well, this Mushroom House building set, that's ideal for kids aged eight and over and comes with Alex, Mooshroom, and Spider Jocket figures, is sure to go down a total treat.
£17.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Order this Playmobil Police van that's made for an exciting chase
Whether they're crazy about Playmobil (I mean, what kid isn't?) or they've just reached an age where they can really appreciate the fun of this kind of build-and-play set, this squad van, that comes complete with two police officers and everything needed for an exciting chase, is a great buy.
£19.99 (was £34.26) at Amazon
9
Amazon
Encourage imaginative play with this wooden play set
For a kid that loves playing pretend, there's truly no better gift than this sweet biscuit tin that comes complete with a selection of beautifully designed wooden biscuits. The best-selling set is the one I got for my nieces when they were younger, and I can confirm they absolutely loved it.
£16.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Or, how about this wooden coffee machine set?
For kids who love to play grown-up, these kinds of toys are always a winner. This wooden coffee machine comes with everything needed to make a tasty coffee, including some seriously cut coffee pucks. My friend's little girl has one of these and loves it.
£28.99 (was £29.99) at Amazon
11
Prezzybox
Know a dino mad kit? They'll love this 80-piece puzzle.
Suitable for kids over three, this roarsome (see what we did there!) dinosaur-shaped puzzle, featuring a range of dino doodles, is sure to keep them occupied all day long.
£20.99 at Prezzybox
12
Prezzybox
Get this personalised pirate story book just for them
For younger kids, this personalised pirate story book – that's available in both soft and hard cover versions and comes in a gift box – will give them main-character syndrome!
£23 at Prezzybox
13
Prezzybox
Treat the kid who's gaming mad to this Groot controller holder
Any gaming enthusiast or Marvel movie addict will love this nifty holder that doubles as both a phone and PS5 or XBox controller cradle.
£25 (was £30) at Prezzybox
14
Prezzybox
Treat the photography obsessed kid to this build-your-own-camera kit
Forget those naff arts and crafts kits that every aunt and uncle usually buys, this camera construction kit is a cut above. Crafty gifts are always a hit with my younger cousins, so I'm definitely going to add a couple of these to my basket.
£25 at Prezzybox
15
Prezzybox
I don't like spiders but even I think this remote-controlled wall climbing spider is seriously impressive
You'll be hard pushed to find a kid who won't be grabbed by this wall climbing arachnid as I am. Not only can it scuttle across the floor and climb the walls, this Aragog look-alike can even walk across the ceiling. There's no competition, this is a hell of a lot cooler than a bog-standard remote-controlled car.
£25 at Prezzybox
16
Amazon
Upgrade their music experience with this portable mini speaker
Whale hello! Any music loving kid will be over the moon with this highly rated Bluetooth speaker that reviewers just can't stop raving about. With three hours of playback time and quick charging capabilities, this will win you many brownie points.
£8.99 at Amazon
17
Prezzybox
Gift them the perfect first piece of proper jewellery
If they're ready to upgrade from cheap plastic bangles and clip-on earrings to something a little more grown up, this sterling silver necklace – that's available in a range of designs – will do the trick. Plus, it comes with a pretty personalised backing card with your choice of message.
£27 at Prezzybox
18
Prezzybox
Any kid who's footie mad will love this personalised quiz book
Forget buying them another naff football annual, this hard cloth covered book, that's absolutely jam-packed with quiz after quiz, is guaranteed to keep them occupied for hours.
£28 at Prezzybox
