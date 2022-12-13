Life
ChristmasshoppingHome and Garden

12 Affordable Ways To Spruce Up Your Space Before The Festive Season

There are loads of deals to be snapped up in the Wayfair home improvement sale

Shopping Writer

Wayfair have got you covered for the festive season with these discounted home buys
Wayfair
Wayfair have got you covered for the festive season with these discounted home buys

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

With festivities just around the corner, now is most definitely the time to double check that you’ve got everything you need for hosting guests this Christmas. Thankfully, the home decor and furniture gods at Wayfair are here to help with their home improvement sale.

From sleek side tables and cosy throws for the spare room, to coat racks and shoe storage solutions that’ll keep the hallway clear of clutter, there are so many discounted products to choose from. But to help you narrow down the selection, we’ve pulled together a selection of 12 of our top picks. And we’ve also thrown in some discounted festive decor, for good measure!

1
Wayfair
Add this handy mirror with a shelf to the downstairs loo
With more people needing somewhere to get ready in the mornings, you’ll want to maximise the amount of mirrors in your home. This one will work well in a small bathroom, and has a handy shelf that’s the perfect size for storing creams and lotions.
£53.99 (was £88.99) from Wayfair
2
Wayfair
Bring seasonal spirit to your mantle or bannister with this festive garland
Whether you’re wrapping it around the bannister, draping it over the mantlepiece, or popping it on top of the kitchen cupboards, this gorgeous festive garland will really add some Christmas spirit to your space. Plus, the LED lights give off a gorgeous warm glow.
£34.99 (was £46.99) from Wayfair
3
Wayfair
Use this sculptural wine rack to display your favourite festive bottles
Ensure your guests don’t have to go digging around in search of vino by keeping your bottles displayed on this gorgeous contemporary rack. It’s got space for twelve bottles, and works well in small spaces thanks to its slimline design.
£53.99 (was £71.99) from Wayfair
4
Wayfair
Make your spare room suitable for guests with this pair of bedside lamps
A lovely pair of bedside lamps will instantly make any spare room feel more homely. This contemporary pair have sculptural chrome silhouettes, bright white lampshades, and — best of all — have been heavily discounted.
£17.99 (were £39.99) from Wayfair
5
Wayfair
And hang this mirror with hidden storage so they can easily get ready
And any spare room definitely needs a lovely mirror! This one is simple but chic, and has a really handy shelf that’s the perfect size for storing lotions and potions.
£49.61 (was £105) from Wayfair
6
Wayfair
Use this vanity unit to create storage underneath your pedestal sink
This handy freestanding vanity unit fits around a pedestal sink, and will therefore instantly upgrade the storage situation in even the tiniest of bathrooms. It’s easy to install, and has both open and hidden shelving.
£73.99 (was £107.99) from Wayfair
7
Wayfair
Accessorise with faux fur throws that’ll keep everyone cosy
While it’s important your guests stay warm and cosy throughout their stay, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll want to whack up the dreaded thermostat. But rarely used spare rooms can be pretty draughty, so lay a thick faux fur blanket like this out on the bed to ensure they don’t get too cold.
£24.45 (was £32) from Wayfair
8
Wayfair
Use this slim storage cabinet to make space for extra pairs of shoes
Is your hallway overrun by all the extra pairs of shoes? If so, this bestselling storage cabinet is sure to really help you out. It’s slim and subtle like a console table, but can fit up to twelve pairs of adult-sized shoes.
£88.99 (was £118.99) from Wayfair
9
Wayfair
Avoid kicked over drinks by putting a side table by the sofa
When you’ve got more people crammed in the living room, the risk of drinks being knocked over is definitely increased. But with a couple of these side tables, you can avoid drinks being precariously placed on the floor — and guests can even eat far more comfortably, thanks to the table’s handy c-form shape.
£39.99 (was £56.99) from Wayfair
10
Wayfair
Accessorise your front door with this faux wreath that lights up
This gorgeous faux pine wreath will ensure your guests get in the Christmas spirit before they’ve even set foot in your home. Plus, its battery-powered fairy lights give off the perfect warm and welcoming glow.
£25.99 (was £37.99) from Wayfair
11
Wayfair
Enjoy extra seating and storage with this sleek grey upholstered bench
Instead of buying a whole new sofa, nab a discount on this bench, and use it for extra living room seating. Plus, its hidden storage makes it a the perfect spot for hiding any Christmas presents before the big day.
£99.99 (was £151.99) from Wayfair
12
Wayfair
Make up for a lack of wardrobe by adding a clothes rack
If you haven’t quite got around to popping a wardrobe in the guest bedroom yet, then a clothes rack could be a quick and affordable alternative solution. This one has space for hanging items, as well as a shelf for foldable bits and any accessories.
£64.99 (was £91.99) from Wayfair
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction