Tory peer Lord Cruddas (who set up the petition) wrote in the Daily Mail: “The ousting of Boris Johnson as prime minister by a minority of MPs is deeply anti-democratic.

“It defies the will of the country and the Conservative Party members who elected him.

“It amounts to a coup. I am ashamed that this can happen in Britain, the birthplace of modern democracy.

“If that’s what politics has become, we’re living in a nation I can barely recognise any longer.”

Those still in government are keen to quash such suggestions though.

Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey dismissed the idea that he has told allies he plans to be back in office within a year, dubbing it: “Speculation and tittle tattle.”

She said he “chose to step down” and would “continue, I’m sure, to be supportive of the next Conservative prime minister and into the next election”.

Welsh secretary Sir Robert Buckland echoed this message, saying: “His time in office is coming to an end and that means a new chapter for him and a new chapter for the Conservative Party.”

He added that a return is “unlikely”, explaining: “In modern politics, there are very few, if any, second chances. We’ve turned a page.”