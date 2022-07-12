Nadine Dorries And Jacob Rees-Mogg Announce They Are Backing Liz Truss For PM

Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg have announced that they are backing Liz Truss’s campaign to be the next prime minister.
The Boris Johnson loyalists have identified the foreign secretary as the most likely candidate to beat Rishi Sunak.
Supporters of the outgoing prime minister see the former chancellor as a traitor who has been plotting his leadership bid for months.
In a further boost for Truss, education secretary James Cleverly also announced this morning that he was backing her.
In a clear dig at Sunak’s record as chancellor, he described her as the “low tax high growth candidate” in the leadership race.
Both Rees-Mogg and Dorries mulled launching their own leadership bids, but ultimately decided to throw their weight behind Truss.
They announced their support for Truss outside 10 Downing Street following this morning’s cabinet meeting.