Could You Afford Bridget Jones' Flat? Find Out How Much Your Favourite Movie Homes Cost

When you settle down to watch your favourite Christmas films over the next few weeks you might want to spare a thought for the characters’ bank balances, as new research has revealed just how expensive their homes are. Which? mortgage advisers looked at the four homes featured in ‘Bridget Jones’, ‘Home Alone’, ‘The Holiday’ and Charles Dicken’s novel ‘A Christmas Carol’. Despite none of the films depicting uber-rich characters, Which? found the characters are all paying at least £3,000 a month in mortgage repayments. Jeez.

Which? calculated the cost of the famous fictional Christmas homes, how much deposit you’d need, and how much the mortgage repayments would be. First up: Bridget Jones’ one-bedroom flat in Borough Market, London. Situated in the heart of zone one, the estimated property value is a whopping £693,000, which is pretty impressive for a single woman who, for most of the film, works as a failing journalist and TV producer. The monthly mortgage repayments would be £3,000 and would require a deposit of £69,300. The McCallister family home in Chicago from ‘Home Alone’ is a 14-bedroom detached Georgian house, with an estimated value of £1.53 million. This would require monthly mortgage repayments of £5,800 and a deposit of £306,000 – we definitely wouldn’t mind being left home alone in a house like that.

