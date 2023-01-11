Countdown Announces New Permanent Host Following Anne Robinson's Exit

Colin Murray with Countdown co-stars Rachel Riley and Susie Dent AMY BRAMMALL/Channel 4

Colin Murray is to stay on as the permanent host of Countdown, having served as a guest host since Anne Robinson’s departure last year.

During Wednesday’s edition of Steph’s Packed Lunch, it was announced that Colin would be the seventh person to present Countdown, which last year celebrated 40 years on the air.

Advertisement

“It’s a career dream to be named as permanent anchor of one of television’s most iconic programmes,” the Northern Irish presenter said.

“I have been a fan since day one, been part of the family for over a decade, appearing on Dictionary Corner, and now I get the honour of guiding it into a fifth decade.”

He also shared his hope for Countdown to “thrive”, and not just “survive” under his tenure, adding: “During my caretaker stint we’ve seen more people tune back in, with close to a million watching the series final in December, and I want that to just be the beginning.

“Countdown is a special show, and its stars will always be the letters and the numbers, but it’s more than that. Great afternoon company for people of all ages from all across the UK.”

Advertisement

Colin on the set of Countdown Channel 4

“If you haven’t watched in a while, drop by and join us,” he added. “Everyone is welcome.”