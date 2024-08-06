In A Mortifying Turn, Countries Are Now Urging Their Citizens To 'Be Vigilant' If They Visit The UK

Riot police officers push back anti-migration protesters outside the Holiday Inn Express Hotel which is housing asylum seekers on August 4, 2024 Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

A handful of countries have issued safety warnings to any of their citizens looking to travel to the UK amid the recent wave of far-right violence hitting British streets.

Three girls were killed last Monday, triggering a wave of social media misinformation about the suspect – and acting as a catalyst for a wave of far-right violence against asylum seekers and people from ethnic minorities.

And it seems this terrifying level of violence has not gone unnoticed abroad.

In a statement released on Monday, Australia urged its citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution” if they travel to the UK “due to the threat of terrorism”.

Its government said: “Avoid areas where protests are occurring due to the potential for disruption and violence. Monitor the media for information and updates. Follow the instructions of local authorities.”

It added: “Islamic extremism, extreme right-wing ideology and the status of Northern Ireland contribute to the threat. Always be alert to terrorism. Take official warnings seriously.”

Nigeria put out a similar warning on X, saying the violence stemming from the Southport stabbings has “assumed dangerous proportions as evidenced by reported attacks on law enforcement agents and damage to infrastructure”.

It said demonstrations by far-right and other extra-parliamentary groups have been “large” and sometimes “unruly” recently.

It called for citizens to avoid any political processions, protests, rallies or marches, avoid crowded areas, “be vigilant and self aware at all times” and contact the High Commission if they have information.

Malaysia echoed this advice, and emphasised that any of its citizens travelling to or living in the UK should register with the High Commission of Malaysia in London “immediately” for timely information and assistance.

The UAE called for its population to “exercise the highest level of caution” if in the UK, “in light of the unstable security situation”, and avoid witnessing riots, protests, or even going to crowded areas.