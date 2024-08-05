Clips Of The Public Helping Rebuild Communities After The Violent Riots Are Restoring Hope

Plenty of Brits are earning praise after stepping up to help protect and then repair communities rocked by last week’s violent riots and police clashes.
The shocking unrest which has erupted across the UK in the last few days has left many shaken.
More than 420 people have been arrested in the week since the Southport stabbings in which three young girls were killed.
Galvanised by social media misinformation, the far-right claimed the suspect was an asylum seeker – despite actually being born in Cardiff – and then hijacked the local vigil for the deceased children.
It’s thought those in attendance were linked to the English Defence League and were not necessarily locals but a roaming group.
The riots soon spread across the country. More than 100 people were arrested for clashing with the police outside the gates of Downing Street in just one evening.
The unrest has caused significance disturbance online too – even US-based tech mogul Elon Musk weighed in and claimed there would be “inevitable civil war” in the UK – a prediction No.10 has completely slammed down.
But there are glimmers of hope.
Amid calls for parliament to return, plenty of finger-pointing in Westminster and major worries about just how new PM Keir Starmer will crack down on this rise in the far-right, members of the public are helping to counter the violence.
Clips of locals helping to protect or even rebuild their communities amid the protests have been widely shared on social media, from all around the country.
Here’s a look at just a few examples of the heart-warming acts: