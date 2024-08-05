Clips Of The Public Helping Rebuild Communities After The Violent Riots Are Restoring Hope

Members of the Middlesbrough community come together to clean up their streets after far-right activists destroyed property following riots on August 05, 2024. Ian Forsyth via Getty Images

Plenty of Brits are earning praise after stepping up to help protect and then repair communities rocked by last week’s violent riots and police clashes.

The shocking unrest which has erupted across the UK in the last few days has left many shaken.

More than 420 people have been arrested in the week since the Southport stabbings in which three young girls were killed.

Galvanised by social media misinformation, the far-right claimed the suspect was an asylum seeker – despite actually being born in Cardiff – and then hijacked the local vigil for the deceased children.

It’s thought those in attendance were linked to the English Defence League and were not necessarily locals but a roaming group.

The riots soon spread across the country. More than 100 people were arrested for clashing with the police outside the gates of Downing Street in just one evening.

The unrest has caused significance disturbance online too – even US-based tech mogul Elon Musk weighed in and claimed there would be “inevitable civil war” in the UK – a prediction No.10 has completely slammed down.

But there are glimmers of hope.

Amid calls for parliament to return, plenty of finger-pointing in Westminster and major worries about just how new PM Keir Starmer will crack down on this rise in the far-right, members of the public are helping to counter the violence.

Clips of locals helping to protect or even rebuild their communities amid the protests have been widely shared on social media, from all around the country.

Here’s a look at just a few examples of the heart-warming acts:

Southport

These are the lads from Kingswood Homes and Southport Mosque who’ve spent the afternoon working together to rebuild the wall. An amazing effort! @MENnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/GtHZwsp72X — Tom George (@TomGeorgeMEN) July 31, 2024

People help to repair damaged wall at #Southport Mosque after violence last night. Latest in @BBCNWT at 1.30 pic.twitter.com/5W6rDg91qY — Andy Gill (@MerseyHack) July 31, 2024

Middlesborough

Great scenes in Middlesbrough where there are loads of people out to help with the clean up after yesterday’s disorder pic.twitter.com/4P8cOtDIBi — Emily Craigie (@EmilyCraigie) August 5, 2024

In stark contrast to last night, wonderful scenes this morning as people come together to clean up the mobs mess and show solidarity to the local communities. Shout out to my husband and his staff at @TeessideUni for getting involved! https://t.co/phxVhsIUIF pic.twitter.com/uU52FXTxS1 — Lliandra (@Kylie_Kendrick) August 5, 2024

Sunderland

Inspiring scenes in Sunderland this morning. Hundreds of people have turned up to help clean up the damage from last night.



‘This is the real Sunderland’ pic.twitter.com/KKGIrvNuBr — Tom Burgess (@tburgessjourno) August 3, 2024

Rev Chris Howson spent last night at Sunderland Minster protecting gravestones from people trying to ‘lever’ then up to be throw at the police.



With other members of staff they managed to get the gates locked and help distressed residents to safety.



Updates on @TheNorthernEcho pic.twitter.com/uJypFtVdL3 — Tom Burgess (@tburgessjourno) August 3, 2024

In the wake of far right violence last night in Sunderland, the local community has come together to show solidarity and clean up the damage left behind. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/NIHxeckmzK — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) August 3, 2024

Rotherham

Look for the helpers ♥️ Rotherham pic.twitter.com/I0YmCqYerZ — Oliver Coppard (@olivercoppard) August 5, 2024

Hull

The Amazing @Hullccnews Streetscene team got on with the clean up in Hull as soon as we had clearance from our colleagues at @Humberbeat.



The idiots who caused all this don't define us, our people & those who work to ensure everything gets back to normal do! #TeamHull 👏👍 pic.twitter.com/J2AhsfE6NS — 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕥 𝕁𝕦𝕜𝕖𝕤💎 (@CEXHCC) August 4, 2024

Volunteers in Hull have turned out to help clean up after yesterday's far-right protests. Read more: https://t.co/3EpB2BhJnH pic.twitter.com/9iMRZrPTde — BBC Humberside (@RadioHumberside) August 4, 2024

Blackpool

Love how the idiot protestors who turned up in Blackpool for an excuse to throw things at police & shout racist abuse at folks got stopped by a bunch of 50 something yr old punks there for Rebellion festival.

The punks then helped clean up the mess💛 #Riots



📸 Amanda Westgate pic.twitter.com/Sy5MecbqxS — tweetspassionatelyintothevoid (@Lucy_cat_lady) August 4, 2024

Liverpool

The community in Liverpool formed a human shield to protect the Abdullah Quilliam Mosque from far right rioters, chanting:



“This is what community looks like!”



♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/uC7mHnoh4T — Neena Jha (@DrNeenaJha) August 5, 2024

This is Harry. One of the counter protesters here at AQS today. He’s 76. He’s been here since 5:30pm.



After this he told me: “I was born in a fascist free country and I’m determined to keep it that way”



True Scouser. pic.twitter.com/lo870S5MIh — Lila (@LilaTamea) August 2, 2024

Bristol