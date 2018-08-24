Facebook John and Susan Cooper died in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada

The family were staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada when John Cooper, 69, died in his room.

Kelly Ormerod was on a break with her parents, John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley, Lancashire, and her three children when tragedy struck.

A couple who died at a resort hotel in Egypt were “fit and healthy” before their holiday, their daughter has said.

Ormerod said her 63-year-old mother, a Thomas Cook employee, was taken to hospital but later died.

She said the family were in “utter shock” as they awaited results of post-mortem examinations on the couple, who had booked the holiday with Thomas Cook.

In a statement to Lancashire-based radio station 2BR, Ormerod said: “As a family we are devastated. Mum and Dad meant the world to me and the children, and we are in utter shock over what has happened and what is happening.

“Prior to going on holiday, Mum and Dad were fit and healthy. They had no health problems at all.

“What I want is to clear up some of what is being reported. We have no cause of death, a post-mortem is under way.”

Ormerod said her father had “died in the hotel room” in front of her, and praised the tour operator, saying: “I can’t praise them enough for what they’ve done.”

She said her focus was now on getting her children home, and she thanked people for their messages of support.

A statement from the Red Sea provincial governor’s office, entitled “normal death of an English old man and his wife”, said both had died of heart failure.

Mr Cooper suffered a “circulatory collapse” and died at the hotel. Mrs Cooper was taken to hospital after fainting and died there, it said.

The couple’s daughter Kelly Ormerod, who was on the same holiday along with her three children, said the cause of death had not been established.

Thomas Cook announced that all its holidaymakers would be removed from the hotel as a precaution and would be offered alternative hotels within Hurghada from Friday onwards, as well as giving them the option to return home.

A spokesman said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of two of our customers that were staying in the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in Hurghada, Egypt.

“The circumstances of their deaths are still unclear. We have also received further reports of a raised level of illness among guests.

“Safety is always our first priority, so as a precautionary measure we have taken a decision to remove all our customers from this hotel.”

The spokesman added on Thursday: “For those customers who choose to come home, we have made arrangements to fly them back tomorrow, August 24.

“While we understand this is upsetting for those on holiday, we believe this is the right thing to do.

“We continue to work closely with the hotel and are supporting the authorities with their investigations.”

The operators said it had audited the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in late July, and said it had received an overall score of 96%.

The listing for the hotel on the Thomas Cook website includes a line saying: “Sorry, there is currently no availability.”

A spokesperson for travel industry body ABTA said: “We are very sad to hear of the deaths of two British holidaymakers in Hurghada and our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”

Both ABTA and Thomas Cook refused to comment on the hotel auditing process.

The incident comes as Egypt is trying to revive tourism, a crucial source of income, while the economy is still struggling from the years of turmoil that followed a 2011 popular uprising.

Red Sea resorts such as Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh are among the most popular among European and other holidaymakers.