Courteney Cox Sends Matthew Perry The Most Monica Of Birthday Messages

Courteney Cox went all Monica Geller as she sent a birthday message to her Friends co-star Matthew Perry on Instagram on Thursday.
The actor, who played Matthew’s on-screen wife on this hit US sitcom , slipped in one of her character’s famous catchphrases as she dedicated a post on her Story to him.
Sharing a throwback image of the two of them together, Courteney wrote: “Happy birthday to one of the funniest people ‘I KNOW’,” along with a love heart emoji.
Monica was famed for her “I KNOW!” catchphrase during Friends’ 10-year run, often uttered when she was proven right about something.
Matthew, who is the youngest member of the main Friends cast, celebrated his 52nd birthday on Thursday.
Earlier this year, the pair recently came together on screen with Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow for the first time in 17 years for Friends: The Reunion.
During the special, there were a number of revelations and surprises during the episode, including Lisa’s Smelly Cat duet with Lady Gaga and David’s Schwimmer’s admission that life nearly imitated art for him and Jennifer.
Friends: The Reunion is still available to stream on NOW.
