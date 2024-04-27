Courteney Cox Recalls 'Intense' Moment Her Fiancé Broke Up With Her During Therapy

Courteney Cox ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Courteney Cox recently revealed that she once went to a therapy session with the intention to fix her relationship with her current partner, Johnny McDaid, but was hit with a devastating surprise instead.

During a Wednesday appearance on the podcast Minnie Questions, the Friends star told host Minnie Driver that she was completely caught off guard when Johnny – who was her fiancé at the time – ended their relationship during a therapy session that took place a few years after they began dating.

Advertisement

“We broke up, and it was really intense. We broke up in therapy, I didn’t know it was coming,” Courteney said.

“Whether I should have or not... we went to this therapist to talk about our boundaries, what we could and couldn’t accept about each other.”

She later continued: “Instead, he just broke up within the first minute.”

Courteney said that she was “so shocked” and in “so much pain” from the breakup.

“I also don’t like surprises,” she said. “And he’s an incredible human being, so he wasn’t trying to surprise me. He was in that much pain in the relationship.

“There was that much that needed to be dealt with, that he had to protect himself around his heart.”

Courteney and Johnny began dating in 2013, and announced their engagement the following year. In 2015, they shared with the public that they called off their engagement, but they later confirmed their reconciliation in 2016.

Advertisement

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid pictured together in 2022 Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Courteney also said in the podcast episode that she worked on herself after her breakup with the Snow Patrol singer, and that she was ultimately “so thankful” for the temporary split.

“When we got back together, it was a different relationship,” she said.

In September, Courteney celebrated on Instagram her 10-year anniversary with a slideshow of photos of them together. She shared that the two were introduced to each other by Ed Sheeran.

“10 years!!!!” she captioned the post.

Courteney celebrated Johnny’s birthday in July last year, by sharing on Instagram an edited photo of the singer that depicted him looking older with grey hair.

“Happy birthday my sweetheart. Good to know that when you’re older… you’ll actually look older than me,” she captioned the post.