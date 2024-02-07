Courteney Cox Stages Mini Friends Reunion Of Her Own As Jennifer Aniston Unveils Super Bowl Ad

Courteney Cox on the set of Friends during the show's first season NBC via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer aren’t the only members of the Friends cast who’ve reunited recently.

On Tuesday, the former co-stars unveiled a new Super Bowl ad for the food delivery service Uber Eats, which poked fun at their real-life friendship.

And that same day, Courteney Cox revealed she’d also been hanging out with a fellow Friends alum.

Posting on Instagram, Courteney shared a “photo dump” amid “all the rain that’s dumping” in her home city of Los Angeles, including a selfie with her co-star Lisa Kudrow.

Courtney and Lisa played Monica and Phoebe in all 10 seasons of the Emmy-winning sitcom.

In 2021, they came together with the rest of the cast – including the late Matthew Perry – for a much-publicised reunion special in which they reflected on their work on Friends.

Matthew was found dead at his home in October last year, at the age of 54. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later ruled that Matthew had died from the “acute effects of ketamine”, among other contributing factors.

The late actor’s co-stars initially paid their respects in a joint statement, writing: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”