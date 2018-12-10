Drag superstar Courtney Act has announced details of her upcoming Christmas special.
Following her victory in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ earlier this year, Courtney announced that she was getting her own variety show on Channel 4, which will kick off with a festive special, set to air late at night on Christmas Eve.
Announcing the news in a tweet, she wrote: “Twas the night before Christmas and onChannel 4, the Courtney Act Christmas Extravaganza saves you from bore!
“It will be on the telly at 11:05, so gather family around to get into the vibe!”
She also teased that the special episode would be a star-studded affair, featuring celebrity guests like Little Mix, whose ‘Power’ music video she made a guest appearance in last year, Leona Lewis, Zara Larsson and Paralympian Jonnie Peacock.
Courtney will also be joined by her fellow ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ stars Darienne Lake and Adore Delano, as well as Bianca Del Rio, who was crowned the winner of the series on which they all appeared.
Speaking about her upcoming “dragazine” show earlier this year, Courtney said: “This is my show and I say come on in, all you heroic misfits, those of you who are a bit chipped around the edges… I want to welcome you all.
“You bring the open minds and I’ll bring the open bar and we’ll meet in the middle for a gay old time!”
Courtney won praise for her stint in this year’s winter series of ‘CBB’, in which she won over the public for her approachable nature and patience when discussing issues like gender and sexuality.
She later went on to host ‘The Bi Life’, an E! dating show in which the participants all identified as LGBT+.
‘The Courtney Act Christmas Extravaganza’ airs on Channel 4 on 24 December at 11.05pm.