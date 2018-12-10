Drag superstar Courtney Act has announced details of her upcoming Christmas special.

Following her victory in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ earlier this year, Courtney announced that she was getting her own variety show on Channel 4, which will kick off with a festive special, set to air late at night on Christmas Eve.

Announcing the news in a tweet, she wrote: “Twas the night before Christmas and onChannel 4, the Courtney Act Christmas Extravaganza saves you from bore!

“It will be on the telly at 11:05, so gather family around to get into the vibe!”