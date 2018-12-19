The drag artist, who actually appeared in the first series of ‘Australian Idol’ in 2003, will compete on Oz’s national selection TV show ‘Eurovision: Australia Decides’ in February.

Courtney, real name Shane Jenek, is making the bid with her single ‘Fight For Love’ – not to be confused with the Cheryl hit ‘Fight For This Love’.

She said in a statement: “A sweet 16 years after ‘Australian Idol’, I have the chance to show Australia how I have grown as an artist and performer and I am so excited!

“To compete to represent Oz in Eurovision is second only to being on that stage in Tel Aviv and singing my lungs out for my country.

“‘Fight For Love’ is a dancefloor banger all about coming together and fighting for the things we believe in.

“I think it’s so important to think about the basic human rights of others and to use our collective voices, minds and bodies to lift those people up and bring about change.”