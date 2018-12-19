‘Drag Race’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star Courtney Act is to make a bid for Eurovision glory, by hopefully representing her home country Australia.
The drag artist, who actually appeared in the first series of ‘Australian Idol’ in 2003, will compete on Oz’s national selection TV show ‘Eurovision: Australia Decides’ in February.
Courtney, real name Shane Jenek, is making the bid with her single ‘Fight For Love’ – not to be confused with the Cheryl hit ‘Fight For This Love’.
She said in a statement: “A sweet 16 years after ‘Australian Idol’, I have the chance to show Australia how I have grown as an artist and performer and I am so excited!
“To compete to represent Oz in Eurovision is second only to being on that stage in Tel Aviv and singing my lungs out for my country.
“‘Fight For Love’ is a dancefloor banger all about coming together and fighting for the things we believe in.
“I think it’s so important to think about the basic human rights of others and to use our collective voices, minds and bodies to lift those people up and bring about change.”
Australia first entered Eurovision in 2015, and nearly romped to victory in 2016 when Dami Im’s song ‘Sound Of Silence’ finished second.
Courtney’s latest project tops off a busy year the star, who after winning ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in February, has gone on to tour the UK with her own drag show, and as part of ‘ABCD’ with ‘Drag Race’ season six co-stars Adore Delano, Bianca Del Rio and Darien Lake.
She has also also hosted dating show ‘The Bi Life’ for the E! channel, while this Christmas will see her front her own festive special for Channel 4, entitled ‘Courtney Act’s Christmas Extravaganza’.