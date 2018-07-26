A speeding driver who killed two young brothers in a hit-and-run while high on drugs has had his nine-year jail term increased to 10-and-a-half years by the Court of Appeal.

Robert Brown was banned from driving, travelling at more than twice the speed limit and had taken a cocktail of drugs when he mowed down Corey and Casper Platt-May, aged six and two.

The boys were on their way to a park with their mother Louise Platt-May when they were struck by Brown’s Ford Focus as they crossed MacDonald Road, Coventry, in February.

Mrs Platt-May called for the government to introduce stiffer penalties for “drivers who think they are above the law” after Brown was jailed at Warwick Crown Court in April.