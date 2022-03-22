Fresh Covid Warning In Parliament As Cases Rise Among Staff

UK Parliament, House of Commons. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via PA Media

Parliamentary authorities have asked staff to report positive coronavirus test results amid rising cases on the estate.

Officials emailed staff to inform them that the test and trace system was returning after a spike in cases.

Advertisement

Throughout the Covid pandemic parliament served as a microcosm of the UK at large.

Last November, events, tours and banquets in the Houses of Parliament had to be shut down because of a Covid outbreak on the estate.

Advertisement

Now parliament officials have messaged staff asking them to use parliament’s test and trace system and to inform anyone they have come into contact with.

The email said: “We communicated last week on the increasing case rates being seen in England and the expectation that this would also be seen on the estate.

Advertisement

“As expected cases have risen and whilst these are largely mild thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine we also know that some members of our community are at increased risk.”

It went on to ask staff to report any positive test results to them, in order to allow a “more accurate picture” of cases on the estate.

“Those receiving a positive test result are still requested to directly contact anyone they may have had close contact with,” it said.

“The parliamentary test and trace team can help with this where individuals wish to remain anonymous, or where they do not hold contact details for those they had close contact with.”

Advertisement

It comes after Boris Johnson scrapped all the ovid self-isolation rules a month early.