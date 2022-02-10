Speaking at the start of prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, Johnson said the remaining domestic restrictions could be lifted a month earlier than planned.

He told MPs he would present the government’s “Living With Covid” strategy when the Commons returns from its recess on February 21.

It has been suggested that the sudden decision was part of the so-called “Operation Red Meat” - a bid to save Johnson’s beleaguered premiership.

The move could be seen as an attempt to fend off any further Tory MPs thinking about writing a letter of no confidence in the prime minister.

The move certainly resulted with some positive headlines for the prime minister after weeks of fierce criticism.