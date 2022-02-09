“When I’m meeting normal people...they want to talk about their lives and I think there’s a danger politicians spend to much time talking about themselves and the Westminster bubble, and not enough time focused on real-world issues.”

Asked whether he was suggesting it did not matter if Johnson had lied about the parties, Spencer replied: “No, absolutely not.”

He added: “I think it’s fair to say Downing Street didn’t get everything right, but let’s focus on the real world here, people are worrying about their jobs, worrying about the NHS.”

Spencer also said he stood by comments he made in December, when he said that the prime minister “will not have lied about any parties”.

“It doesn’t really stack up looking back now, does it?” the interviewer asked. “I think it does actually,” Spencer said. “Again the police are looking at this.” “We know there were parties... we’ve seen pictures!” the presenter interjected. Spencer replied: “Clearly people were having a drink, I’ve done that. I’ve had a drink of alcohol during Covid.” In total the Met is looking into 12 alleged parties in Whitehall and Downing Street and examining around 300 photographs as part of the investigation. Spencer was moved from his role as chief whip following a torrid few weeks for the prime minister, in which a number of backbenchers either submitted letters of no confidence or publicly criticised his behaviour.

As chief whip he was also held responsible for the botched government attempt to protect Owen Paterson over a lobbying row.