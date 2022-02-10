No.10 Forced To Deny Boris Johnson Will Use Taxpayer Funded Legal Advice Over Partygate

On May 20 an infamous “bring your own booze” party was held which the PM has admitted to attending, saying he believed it was a “work event”. There was also a birthday party for the prime minister on June 19 and a leaving party marking the departure of a special adviser in the run-up to Christmas.

Police said they need to contact “each individual” who attended the events - which means both the PM and his wife Carrie could face interviews.

Detectives investigating the alleged rule-breaking parties are due to contact more than 50 attendees this week.

Officers will send formal questionnaires to those individuals over events that took place between May 20 2020 and April 16 2021.

Anyone found to have breached Covid rules without a reasonable excuse could be issued with a fixed penalty notice.