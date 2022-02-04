Downing Street Refuses To Say If Boris Johnson Will Use Taxpayer Cash For Legal Advice

On May 20 an infamous “bring your own booze” party was held which the PM has admitted to attending, saying he believed it was a “work event”. There was a birthday party for the prime minister on June 19 and a leaving party marking the departure of a special adviser in the run-up to Christmas.

Separately, the Met is investigating a party allegedly held in the PM’s flat to celebrate Dominic Cummings’ resignation during which Abba’s the “Winner Takes It All” was played. A spokesman for the PM’s wife previously said the allegations were “totally untrue”.

In a statement, Scotland Yard revealed it had received more than 300 images and 500 pages of information on the inquiry.