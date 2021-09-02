Covid Is Still Here, So How Risky Are Schools?

Speaking on the same programme, Professor Semple explained that because the majority of the adult population have now been vaccinated, schools are likely to be a “greater part of the problem” when it comes to the spread of coronavirus, compared to their significance pre-vaccine.

He said that pupils are less likely to get sick themselves, but could transmit the disease to others, and that this should be considered when discussing vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds.

But one of his biggest concerns is the closure of schools as face-to-face education is important, which may be likely if better ventilation isn’t implemented.

A paper published by the Royal Society suggested that reopening schools, especially secondary, is linked to an increased risk of transmission in pupils and the wider community. But authors of the paper said the scale of this spread depends on control measures in the classroom and community, as well as compliance with mass testing.

Youth vaccinations, if they are approved for all over 12s, will also have an impact. Politicians and parents are eagerly awaiting a decision from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on this.