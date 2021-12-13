Covid Jabs To Be Available On Christmas Day Amid Booster Chaos

People queue for Covid-19 vaccines and boosters at Saint Oswald's Church Centre on December 13, 2021 in Sheffield. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Covid jabs will be made available on Christmas Day, Downing Street said today amid chaotic scenes as Brits rush to get their boosters.

The booster programme will run right through the festive period in a bid to meet the government’s new deadline of jabbing everyone over 18 by the new year.

It comes as Downing Street revealed that 110,000 people booked a booster jab before 9am on Monday.

Boris Johnson announced the speed-up in an address to the nation last night, citing fears of a “tidal wave of Omicron” that could cause “very many deaths”.

He said every adult over 18 in England who has had a second dose of a vaccine at least three months ago would be able to have their booster from Monday morning.

However, the announcement sparked a rush on vaccine centres with some people saying they have had to queue for more than three hours to get jabbed.

Asked if vaccines were going to be offered on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, the prime minister’s spokesman said: “Vaccinations will continue to be offered throughout the Christmas period.

“If there is demand on Christmas Day, then we’re confident the NHS will find a way to match it.”

Pressed on whether people would be able to book slots on the website for Christmas Day, he replied: “My understanding is that there will be appointments available on Christmas Day and obviously the NHS will monitor what the demand is.”

He pointed out that the NHS was available for vaccinations last Christmas, but added: “We didn’t see a huge demand on Christmas Day, I think it’s fair to say, NHS can confirm that.

“Should individuals wish come forward we will make sure there is capacity.”

Mega queues at St Peters on Abbeydale Rd, down the drive and on to the road for 100yds for walk ins. Plus appointment queue too. #booster #covid #emergency pic.twitter.com/YIt7gAYZyP — David Walsh (@DavidWalsh_M) December 13, 2021

Meanwhile, stocks of lateral flow tests ran out today, with a message on the government website saying there were “no more home test kits available right now” and people should “try again later”.

From tomorrow, vaccinated people who are close contacts of a Covid case will be asked to swab themselves once a day and from Wednesday those attending nightclubs and large events will have to show a negative result if they are not double-jabbed.

Considering a large part of the Government's strategy depends on access to lateral flow tests (10 days of daily testing if a contact), this is *a big problem*. pic.twitter.com/bhPmICGRwL — Dr Duncan Robertson (@Dr_D_Robertson) December 13, 2021

Vaccine centres are already warning they are low on doses and at one point the NHS booking system crashed as thousands tried to secure their boosters.

The army and thousands of volunteers are being drafted in to achieve the target of dishing out a million doses a day.

Downing Street insisted there would be enough supplies of the vaccines to speed up the booster jab delivery.

The prime minister’s spokesman also clarified that if those eligible booked in time, it was the actual jab – not just an appointment – that would be met by the end of December.