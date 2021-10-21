The Covid Pandemic Could Continue Well Into 2022. Here's Why

In the UK, nearly 66% of the whole population has been double-vaxxed, in the EU the figure is about 62% and in the US, 55%.

But more than 50 countries have missed the target set by WHO, of getting 10% of the population inoculated.

High-conflict countries such as Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan and Myanmar have been unable to get their programmes off the ground while natural disasters have also halted progress in countries such as Haiti.

Delivery delays, smaller pools of manufacturing facilities, and wealthy countries hoarding vaccines (Germany had halted its use of AstraZeneca earlier in the year), has left developing countries without.