Covid Surge Testing To Be Deployed In Area Of Brentwood, Essex

Circle Creative Studio via Getty Images Young woman holds a swab into her mouth and holding a medical tube for the coronavirus / covid19 home test

Surge testing is being rolled out in an area of Essex after a case of the South Africa coronavirus variant was found, the Department of Health has announced.

The increased surveillance will be undertaken in the CM13 postcode in Brentwood.

People living in the postcode area are “strongly encouraged” to take a test when offered, whether or not they have any symptoms of the virus.

A spokesman for the Department of Health said: “Working in partnership with the local authority, additional testing and genomic sequencing is being deployed to the CM13 postcode in Brentwood, Essex, where a single case of the Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been found.”

The variant in question – also known as 501Y.V2 – was first detected in two people who arrived in the UK from South Africa in December 2020. ]

However, new cases have now been identified in people who haven’t travelled to the country, suggesting this variant could be spreading in the community.