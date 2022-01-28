No, The Covid Vaccine Does Not Impact The Outcomes Of IVF

mmpile via Getty Images

Getting the Covid-19 vaccine will not affect fertility outcomes in patients undergoing IVF, a new study has found.

Some women have been concerned how the Covid-19 vaccine might affect their fertility after anecdotal reports of the vaccine changing periods.

Investigators at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, and Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York, conducted the study by comparing the rates of pregnancy, fertilisation and early miscarriage in IVF patients who received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine with those who were non-vaccinated

The study shows no significant change in response to ovarian stimulation, egg quality, embryo development, or pregnancy outcomes between those who are vaccinated compared to unvaccinated patients.

“By leveraging science and big data, we can help reassure patients of reproductive age and enable them to make the best decisions for themselves,” said senior author Alan B. Copperman, clinical professor of obstetrics, gynaecology and reproductive science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and director of RMA of New York. “It will give people comfort to know that the Covid-19 vaccine does not affect their reproductive potential.”

Menstrual cycles and vaccines have been an ongoing topic as some women have reported changes in their period after taking the vaccine.

Dr Victoria Male, from Imperial College London previously told HuffPost UK that “misinformation” was to blame for causing women unnecessary worry and that there is no evidence the vaccines impact fertility. The changes to periods are also very small and short-lived.

A study, published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynaecology, highlighted that women who had the Covid-19 jab appeared to have a small change in cycle length after the vaccine. Menstrual cycles were on average one day longer for vaccinated women when compared with their three pre-vaccination cycles. No change was noted among unvaccinated women.

Dr Nighat Arif, a GP specialising in women’s health and family planning, previously told HuffPost UK these changes are temporary and shouldn’t deter women from having the vaccine.

“After millions of doses of the vaccine being given across the globe, there’s no evidence the Covid-19 vaccine causes long-term problems with your periods and it does not affect your fertility,” she says.

In fact, getting Covid is a much higher risk to pregnant women or those trying to conceive than having the vaccine.

Pregnant women who do get symptomatic Covid-19, particularly in the third trimester, are two to three times more likely to give birth to their baby prematurely, according to data from the UK Obstetric Surveillance System.