Craig Revel Horwood Admits He's Made New Boyfriend Sign Non-Disclosure Agreement

Appearing on Monday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ , he was quizzed by hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid , saying: “How many times has anyone in the public eye been done over by a kiss and tell? So, it’s really important to get that out the way.”

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge, who is in a relationship with horticulturalist Jonathan Myring, revealed he makes anyone he dates sign the contract, as he fears being “done over” by a kiss-and-tell story.

“At what point do you get them to sign the document?” Piers enquired.

“As I meet them, really,” Craig replied. “Listen, let me put it this way. You have a builder coming round and entering your personal space, and they are taking pictures. Now everyone has those pictures.

“I’m talking about people who work for me, people that I date. It’s always before dinner. No seriously. You have to.”

Asked whether he had made Jonathan sign an agreement, he replied: “Yes, he did. He also made me sign one as well. He wrote one on a napkin which I signed, of course, just to make light of it.

“Because it is important to me that people don’t go out and start spouting off about everything in your life. It’s nice to have at least something private.”