Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo who is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement with immediate effect, the club have announced. Peter Byrne via PA Wire/PA Images

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United – with immediate effect – sent social media into overdrive as the football superstar threatened to overshadow even the World Cup.

United issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.

The development comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan, which exacerbated a relationship that was already strained during the early part of the season.

Among his comments in the programme were claims that he felt “betrayed” by United and that he had no respect for new manager Erik Ten Hag.

He also said that he felt people at the club were trying to force him out and that United showed a lack of empathy when his daughter was in hospital ill.

There were also wider complaints about the standard of facilities at the club as well as criticism of the owners.

When United responded by appointing lawyers to consider potential action for alleged breach of contract, it became clear a parting of the ways was likely.

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.



The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

Ronaldo, 37, issued his own statement which read: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

The development means Ronaldo is now free to negotiate with other clubs.

Morgan was inevitably one of the first to react ...

... cheekily suggesting a move to his beloved Arsenal was now on the cards.

Time for Phase 2. pic.twitter.com/DhjHMF9wPR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 22, 2022

Football journalists offered brief post-mortems

Inevitable Ronaldo left #MUFC after that interview. Sad, avoidable, messy end that tarnishes his legacy. Should have left in summer when ETH, who wants energy/pressing, arrived. But let's not forget what a great player he was. Interesting to see how many elite clubs chase him now — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 22, 2022

Ronaldo had to go after voicing accusations and no respect for Ten Hag. #mufc didn’t betray him. He betrayed them. A shame it ended the way it did but that’s on Ronaldo. Fans will still fondly remember seven great seasons. Best United player many will have seen in their lifetime. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 22, 2022

It seems Ronaldo was wrong. The Glazers do care about Manchester United — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) November 22, 2022

A Manchester United legend and former teammate was philosophical

Just seen the Cristiano news… best for both parties! @ManUtd @Cristiano — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 22, 2022

Was there something of a parting shot?

Cristiano Ronaldo posted his new watch on Instagram that features 𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑻 header he scored against Manchester United.



Shortly after, it was announced that he and Manchester United are parting ways 😅 pic.twitter.com/FWsFHL8bca — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 22, 2022

Some came to praise ...

The Newcastle game, Villareal last minute winner, Atalanta winner, Spurs Hatrick, Brilliant Strike vs Brighton, Arsenal brace.



Was it worth it seeing him back in red? Yes for me.



Thank you @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/gH01687mDA — 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 (@TenHagBalI) November 22, 2022

... while others imagined an awkward exit.

Ronaldo picking up his things at Carrington. pic.twitter.com/JWs6Fs8tKB — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 22, 2022

And it wasn’t supposed to be the biggest football story of the day.

Cristiano making Mexio 0-0 Poland all about him — Max Rushden 💛🖤 (@maxrushden) November 22, 2022

There’s literally a World Cup going on and Ronaldo has taken over Football Twitter. He’s too big 😭😭 — Janty (@CFC_Jantyy) November 22, 2022

Ronaldo rightly recognising that being at a World Cup as an unattached player is a very cool thing — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) November 22, 2022