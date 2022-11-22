Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United – with immediate effect – sent social media into overdrive as the football superstar threatened to overshadow even the World Cup.
United issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.
The development comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan, which exacerbated a relationship that was already strained during the early part of the season.
Among his comments in the programme were claims that he felt “betrayed” by United and that he had no respect for new manager Erik Ten Hag.
He also said that he felt people at the club were trying to force him out and that United showed a lack of empathy when his daughter was in hospital ill.
There were also wider complaints about the standard of facilities at the club as well as criticism of the owners.
When United responded by appointing lawyers to consider potential action for alleged breach of contract, it became clear a parting of the ways was likely.
Ronaldo, 37, issued his own statement which read: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.
“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.
“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”
The development means Ronaldo is now free to negotiate with other clubs.
Morgan was inevitably one of the first to react ...
... cheekily suggesting a move to his beloved Arsenal was now on the cards.