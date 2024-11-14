President-elect Donald Trump raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he told House Republicans: “I suspect I won’t be running again unless you say, ‘He’s so good we’ve got to figure something else out.’”
Sarah Matthews, a former Trump White House press aide-turned-fierce critic of her onetime boss, suggested the comment was “in jest.”
But she warned on MSNBC that “nothing should be taken unseriously” when it comes to Trump. “So, maybe there is a chance that he means it. But I highly doubt it,” she added. “But I do think that it is weird to joke about.”
Watch here:
Trump, however, has previously riffed on serving more than the Constitutionally-limited two terms.
People on social media feared there could be substance to his latest line: