Donald Trump’s latest indictment — on charges that he attempted to pressure officials to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia — predictably prompted a number of mocking responses on social media.
Users of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, taunted the former president after he was charged on Monday with more than a dozen felonies.
Advertisement
“I liked his earlier, funnier indictments,” cracked comedian and actor Patton Oswalt.
“BREAKING: Donald Trump becomes only the fourth actor from Home Alone 2 to be indicted after Donald Trump, Donald Trump, and Donald Trump,” added comedian Zack Bornstein.
See a sample of the other responses here:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement