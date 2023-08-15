PoliticsDonald Trumpus news2024 election

Critics Mark Donald Trump's Latest Indictment In Most Brutally Mocking Ways

"BREAKING: Donald Trump becomes only the fourth actor from Home Alone 2 to be indicted after Donald Trump, Donald Trump, and Donald Trump."
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump’s latest indictment — on charges that he attempted to pressure officials to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia — predictably prompted a number of mocking responses on social media.

Users of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, taunted the former president after he was charged on Monday with more than a dozen felonies.

“I liked his earlier, funnier indictments,” cracked comedian and actor Patton Oswalt.

“BREAKING: Donald Trump becomes only the fourth actor from Home Alone 2 to be indicted after Donald Trump, Donald Trump, and Donald Trump,” added comedian Zack Bornstein.

See a sample of the other responses here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Suggest a correction
Close

What's Hot