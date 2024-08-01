Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, July 31, 2024. via Associated Press

Donald Trump drew fierce criticism for making a crass comment about the wife of Corey Comperatore, the former fire chief who was killed by gunfire while trying to shield his family during the attempt on the former president’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, last month.

Trump claimed during a rally speech in Harrisburg on Wednesday that a friend of his had presented Helen Comperatore, Corey’s wife, with a check for $1 million and that crowdfundraising efforts were now in the millions.

“But you know what?” Trump asked supporters. “Corey’s wife said, ‘I’d rather have my husband.’”

“Isn’t that good?” Trump continued. “I know a lot of wives that would not say that, I’m sorry. They would not say that.”

The audience lapped up the comment and laughed.

“But no, it’s a great family, he was a great man, he was a brave man,” said Trump, who later led a moment of silence for Comperatore.

Trump on Corey Comperatore's widow: "Corey's wife said, 'I'd rather have my husband.' Isn't that good? I know a lot of wives that would not say that, I'm sorry." (Crowd laughs) pic.twitter.com/hTA7av6TVT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024

Critics on X, formerly Twitter, accused Trump of turning Comperatore’s death into a punchline.

Trump is indeed a sociopath. Imagine saying shìt like this while the deceased man’s family is in mourning. Horrifying. — Kathleen Ryan, LMSW (@kat8888) August 1, 2024

So heartless and unkind — Luna Luvgood ✨💥✨ (@LunaLuvgood2020) August 1, 2024

OMG. He is horrible. But you know what? So are all those MAGATS who laugh with him — Sebrina Alfonso (@SebrinaAlfonso) August 1, 2024

He's a self-centered sadistic monster. — Ołówków🌊 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🇫🇷🌈 🌻💉💉💉💉 (@Woofkoof) August 1, 2024

W. T. A. F. https://t.co/i1a4BXu5Tk — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) August 1, 2024

The dead guy is a prop and now a punchline. Cruel. — TnxMrRogers💙🇺🇸💙 (@TnxRodgers) August 1, 2024

