Marjorie Taylor Greene's Book Is Now Out And Critics Are Suggesting A Scathing New Use

Far-right US representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) released her new memoir — titled MTG — on Tuesday.
And the extremist lawmaker’s announcement on X, formerly Twitter, prompted a flood of snarky responses.
The firebrand MAGA Republican has promised to tell her “side of the story” with the book. But the Guardian revealed it contains a false claim from Greene that no Democrats remained in the House chamber to defend it from Donald Trump supporters during the US Capitol riot.
Oh, and it’s actually printed in Canada.
The book is released by Winning Team Publishing, which was co-founded by Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr.
Many critics suggested alternative uses for the book, given Greene’s history of promoting conspiracy theories.
Others said they’d give it a hard pass.