Marjorie Taylor Greene's Book Is Now Out And Critics Are Suggesting A Scathing New Use

Far-right US representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) released her new memoir — titled MTG — on Tuesday.

And the extremist lawmaker’s announcement on X, formerly Twitter, prompted a flood of snarky responses.

The firebrand MAGA Republican has promised to tell her “side of the story” with the book. But the Guardian revealed it contains a false claim from Greene that no Democrats remained in the House chamber to defend it from Donald Trump supporters during the US Capitol riot.

Oh, and it’s actually printed in Canada.

Its publication day! I am thrilled that my book is now officially out! Get your copy of MTG today, https://t.co/nkH9v67PeW, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million or anywhere else books are sold. This is a must read for every American that believes in saving this country. pic.twitter.com/elkOL0YWqu — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 21, 2023

The book is released by Winning Team Publishing, which was co-founded by Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr.

Many critics suggested alternative uses for the book, given Greene’s history of promoting conspiracy theories.

Others said they’d give it a hard pass.

She claims to be America First, but the book was printed in Canada. — dburton (@VADem4Equality) November 21, 2023

They aren’t there to make their constituents’ lives better. They are there to sell shit to them. pic.twitter.com/nTTNZ9l4AE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 21, 2023

Toilet paper is cheaper. — Lisa Smart (@LisaSma97935575) November 21, 2023

Boycott Barnes and Noble. — Peggy Gabour (@peggy_gabour) November 21, 2023

I found a copy in my local library!



Not all the pages had been used and flushed yet thank heavens! — Zafu Diamond (@ZafuDiamond) November 21, 2023

It is publication day. It's. Let's hope your book isn't filled with typos. 🙄 — Yasmine Mary, ARNP-FNP-C (@yazzy1967) November 21, 2023

The landfill are already overrun with waste. Why add more? — Biggidy Banksta (@Biggidy) November 21, 2023

😂😂😂 published by the only publisher that would take her book... Donald Trump Jrs company 😂😂 — Mike (@MikeRunsMiles) November 21, 2023

Nah, I’m good — FireyDream (@FireyDream) November 21, 2023

Someone should ban this book. 😂 — A Bear in Enemy Territory (@itsJarvissss) November 21, 2023