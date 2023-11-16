FBI Director Drops The Mic On Marjorie Taylor Greene's Massive Government Slip-Up

FBI director Christopher A. Wray checked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she seemingly confused his role in government with one in an entirely different department.

Greene, during a House Homeland Security Committee meeting, pressed Wray about a photo she shared of a group chat taken at a protest calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict last month.

The Georgia Republican used the photo to tie an attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center to the demonstrations. She questioned whether Wray was aware of the photo before the FBI director said he hadn’t seen the snap.

“Well, I posted them on my Twitter account, it’s public. You know maybe you guys are–,” Greene said before Wray chimed back in.

“I don’t spend a lot of time on Twitter,” Wray replied.

“Well, you know – I’m sure you do because the Department of Homeland Security, organised with other offices, has censored many Americans including myself,” Greene said.

“I’m not part of the Department of Homeland Security,” he said.

“Right, Mr. Wray, you should – you should be interested in investigating terrorism and this right here is proof we had terrorists in our own office building,” she replied.

The slip-up from Greene, a conspiracy theorist known for her antics at hearings, was among a number of puzzling remarks from her on Wednesday including one where she tried to reimagine the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Greene inaccurately referred to the attack as a “three-hour event that happened at our Capitol nearly four years ago” in an effort to downplay the insurrection that occurred nearly three years ago.

She also spoke of “innocent grandmothers and veterans who walked through the Capitol” on the day of the attack.

Greene: I’ll send this to your office so you can stop going after innocent grandmothers and veterans who walked through the Capitol on January 6th pic.twitter.com/wbmJbYxVQF — Acyn (@Acyn) November 15, 2023

While questioning FBI director Chris Wray today, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) refers to Jan 6 as a "3-hour event that happened at the Capitol nearly four years ago"



(It's not just Rep. Greene. In my experience, many many defense filings conflate the year of Jan 6 as 2020) pic.twitter.com/uBOj4tEef6 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 16, 2023

Critics on X (formerly Twitter) mocked Greene for her remarks at the hearing, writing that she “really should quit” the Senate.

We have literally elected the Comments Section of YouTube to the most powerful offices in the world and we regularly subject serious people who spend their days trying to keep everyone safe to answering their idiotic questions. https://t.co/ZbS9zrX49B — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) November 15, 2023

Marjorie is going to file an article of impeachment because Wray doesn't follow her on twitter https://t.co/PwHu4clNgl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2023

This clip is humiliating by itself but it’s also humiliating that nobody calls this website by its new name 😂 https://t.co/l13xxRys1Z — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) November 15, 2023

To call Marjorie Taylor Greene a Fucking idiot isn’t fair to Fucking idiots. https://t.co/6xwgkVQeQN — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 15, 2023

When you don’t care about being routinely and comically ignorant. https://t.co/VJhpwdFIIm — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) November 15, 2023

It’s time to coin a new term for some of these performative pea-brains like @mtgreenee in Congress and elsewhere:#Dumbagogue https://t.co/PzjkKtwAOV — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 15, 2023

An idiot with a congressional pin. https://t.co/Z7vTdJ1QTj — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) November 15, 2023

Look you guys...she posted it on Twitter. How come you didn't see it? https://t.co/k2ZGSxOBTW — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) November 15, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene thinking everyone should be aware of something because she posted it on her Twitter account has got to be one of the most asininely self-indulgent things I will hear from someone not called Donald all year. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 15, 2023