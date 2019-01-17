Croydon Hit-And-Run Leaves Man In 'Critical Condition'

A man is fighting for his life following a hit-and-run in Croydon on Wednesday evening.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 19:17hrs to Whitehorse Road, in response to reports of a road traffic collision, and officers attended along with an Air Ambulance team.

A car was found to have been in a collision with a pedestrian, believed to be a male aged in his 30s, Scotland Yard has confirmed.



The male has been transported to a south London hospital where he is in a critical condition



The vehicle involved did not stop at the scene and no arrests have been made, as road closures remain in place.



The Metropolitan Police are appealing for information to aid ongoing investigations.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information should call police on 101 quoting ref 7520/16 Jan.