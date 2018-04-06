Mum Warns Parents To Avoid Extra Car Seat Accessories After Daughter Flung About During Accident

A mum has been commended for warning parents against purchasing additional unofficial car seat accessories for their children, after her daughter had a near miss in an accident.

Parents can buy car seat strap covers from high street shops, some of which are fluffy or have animal faces on them to appeal to kids. However, Hannah McKinney, from Georgia, US, put a warning on Facebook as she claims her two-month-old daughter was ejected from her car seat due to the sheep skin seatbelt covers when she was involved in a car accident.

“When we got to the vehicle all straps were tight and in tact, but with the force of the vehicle the sheep skin slid against her shirt and made her go flying out,” the mum wrote. “Please, please, please people do not put things on a car seat that did not come that way from the manufacturer.

“They may look cute and it may be soft, but for your child’s safety don’t do it.”