'Cruel' Tory Ministers Slammed For Closing Ukraine Family Visa Scheme

A view of the destruction of the Selydove Maternity Hospital caused by overnight shelling on February 14 in Selydove in Donetsk Oblast Region. Anadolu via Getty Images

Tory ministers have been branded “cruel” after it was announced that the government is closing down a visa scheme for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Ukraine Family Scheme is being axed with immediate effect just days before the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

It was set up to allow applicants to join family members already in the UK and has led to 72,000 Ukrainians being given visas.

However, in a surprise move, the Home Office today announced that it was being closed to new applications.

The department said applicants could still use the separate Homes for Ukraine route if they want to move to the UK.

But Stephen Kinnock, Labour’s shadow immigration minister, said: “Restricting family rights at a time when Ukrainian troops are under heavy fire in Donetsk sends the wrong message to the people of Ukraine about our willingness to stand with them.

“Ministers must urgently explain the justification for these measures and how they will ensure vulnerable Ukrainians are not put at risk by these changes.”

SNP home affairs spokesperson Alison Thewliss said: “The Home Office previously promised to stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Ukraine - yet as we prepare to mark the two year anniversary of Putin’s illegal war, it is now trying to slip these cruel measures under the radar.

“By closing the Ukrainian family scheme at 3pm today, without warning, the Westminster government is once again exposing its nasty, draconian nature and showing that it isn’t aligned with Scotland’s values.”

A source close to home secretary James Cleverly said: “Nobody from Ukraine who is here already is being asked to leave but in fact can stay longer, and nobody who wanted to and still wants to is being prevented from applying to come here from Ukraine because the Homes for Ukraine route still exists.

“Given these facts, it’s hard not see these statements as anything beyond cynical scaremongering on the backs of people we and the British public have been happy and proud to help and support, and will continue to.”