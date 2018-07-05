Crumpet Fans Rejoice: They'll Be Back In Shops As CO2 Shortage Ends

Warburtons crumpets are back on the menu - after a shortage in CO2 meant production was temporarily suspended at some sites, leading to a reduction in the number of packs available for sale.
Normal service has thankfully now been resumed. Tearmh Taylor, corporate and consumer affairs manager at Warburtons told HuffPost UK that: “After a tricky couple of weeks, we have finally received a supply of CO2 and production has returned to normal at all sites. We will be back on Britain’s shelves this week ready for our customers to enjoy.”
Warburtons was the latest brand to fall victim to a Europe-wide C02 supply issue. The company uses CO2 to keep the crumpets fresh inside the packaging because it helps reduce the moisture from deteriorating the quality of the product.
HuffPost UK readers reacted with shock and disappointment when Warburtons first announced production had been halted at some sites last week.
“This is outrageous! The Government MUST act now. I will not be denied my teatime snack,” said one reader.
“Oh my Gawd... Some Days it’s just too scary to get outta bed,” said another.
Beer producers, frozen food manufacturers and abattoirs have also been impacted by gas shortages. The Food and Drink Federation, representing the UK food industry, told HuffPost UK some supplies were now back to normal though it could take some time for production across the industry to be back up to speed.