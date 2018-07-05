Crumpet Fans Rejoice: They'll Be Back In Shops As CO2 Shortage Ends

Warburtons crumpets are back on the menu - after a shortage in CO 2 meant production was temporarily suspended at some sites, leading to a reduction in the number of packs available for sale.

Normal service has thankfully now been resumed. Tearmh Taylor, corporate and consumer affairs manager at Warburtons told HuffPost UK that: “After a tricky couple of weeks, we have finally received a supply of CO 2 and production has returned to normal at all sites. We will be back on Britain’s shelves this week ready for our customers to enjoy.”