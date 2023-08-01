Crunch By-Election Triggered As Voters Sack Covid Breach MP

Margaret Ferrier with former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon during the 2019 general election campaign. Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images

A crunch by-election is to take place in Scotland after voters decided to “recall” an MP who travelled across the country despite having Covid-19 at the height of the pandemic.

Margaret Ferrier took a train from London to Scotland in September 2020, the morning after testing positive for the virus.

The Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP was suspended by the SNP and last year was sentenced to 270 hours of community service at Glasgow Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to “culpable and reckless conduct”.

MPs also voted to suspend Ferrier from the House of Commons for 30 days last month, thereby triggering a recall petition in her seat, which she retained for the SNP in 2019 with a majority of 5,240 over Labour.

It was announced today that more than 10% of local voters signed the petition, meaning a by-election will now be held later in the year.

That sets up a fascinating contest, with Labour hoping to cement their fightback in Scotland by reclaiming what was once one of the party’s safest seats.

