Cruz Beckham Following In Mum Victoria's Footsteps As He Reveals Plans For Music Career

Cruz and Victoria Beckham Wire Image/Getty

Victoria Beckham may not be that bothered about being a singer these days, but it seems her youngest son Cruz is.

The 17-year-old has revealed he is following in his Spice Girl mother’s footsteps by launching a music career.

Advertisement

In a new interview with i-D magazine, Cruz revealed music is “exactly what I want to do” and that he has been in the studio with writer and producer Poo Bear, who is behind some of Justin Bieber’s hits including Yummy and What Do You Mean.

He said: “I thought I would want to do football and I did that for a bit.

Advertisement

“At that point, I just decided this is exactly what I want to do.”

Cruz previously released a Christmas charity single If Everyday Was Christmas in 2016, but is now set on making waves in the industry.

Advertisement

He continued: “I even learnt how to play the mandolin for a song I wrote.

“I don’t think you ever stop learning, but I’m taking my time seeing what happens.”

The Beckham family celebrated Cruz’s 17th birthday over the weekend in a number of Instagram posts.

In a video David shared, a younger Cruz could be seen playing on his guitar singing along to Justin Bieber’s song Love Yourself.

Advertisement