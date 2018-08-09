Cucumber And Dill Salad Recipe

We turned our back on the cucumber patch for a few days and next time we looked the kitchen garden had been overtaken by knobbly green zeppelins. Help! What to do with so many over-sized cukes?

Some of them vanished into a raw cucumber soup which was very refreshing: just peeled and de-seeded cucumbers, salted and drained, whizzed until velvety smooth with some Greek yoghurt, crushed garlic, salt and pepper and loads of herbs like tarragon, parsley and chervil. Mint would also be good. I served it chilled with more finely diced cucumber, tomato and spring onion to spoon on top. It really hit the spot during the heatwave.

Today’s salad owes more to eastern Europe and is particularly good with grilled and baked fish (especially oily fish) or lamb kebabs. Or heck, fish kebabs. It’s a simple recipe but that’s good, I think. I like food that’s not messed about with too much, where the ingredients shine through. You can add chopped fresh dill if you have it but please don’t omit the dill seeds.

Cucumber and dill salad (serves 4 as a side)