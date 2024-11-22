Cynthia Erivo Shares Beautiful Message For Co-Star Ariana Grande On Wicked Release Day

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked Universal

After what has, frankly, felt like years of promo, the Wicked movie is finally in cinemas.

Well, the first half of it is, at least. We’ll have to wait until this time next year to find out exactly how Elphaba and Glinda’s story ends.

To commemorate Wicked’s release day, lead actor Cynthia Erivo shared an emotional message on her Instagram, heaping praise on her co-star Ariana Grande.

“Galinda/Glinda/Ariana Grande-Butera, I love you,” she began. “You are the truest, kindest, human being. It has been an honour to share this experience of a lifetime with you.”

Cynthia then turned her attention to director Jon M Chu, telling him: “Thank you for your trust and your belief, your heart and imagination. You lead us with love and it is all over that screen.”

Reflecting on the journey to get Wicked onto the big screen, the Tony winner said: “This journey has been long, and paved with bright, yellow brick. We have laughed and cried, held hands and walked side by side, our lives intertwined, and because of that, we were irrevocably changed for good.

“We gained more than a movie. We gained a love letter to love, friendship, the celebration of the things that make us different, special, and beautiful, and the bravery it takes to change your mind.”

A screenshot of Cynthia Erivo's. post on Wicked's release day Instagram/Cynthia Erivo

To promote Wicked, Cynthia and Ariana have done a wave of interviews with magazines, talk shows and online media outlets, many of which have ended in the pair being moved to tears while talking about their love for the film – and one another – which the British actor addressed during a new interview with Heart Breakfast.

Cynthia also told Vanity Fair last month: “We needed real connection, and we needed to lead this with love – even in the moments that are supposed to be fraught with tension within the piece.”

Ariana agreed: “We both really took the time to get to know the other person and where we’ve been. What our little wounds are. What our little things are.”

In fact, the duo have had multiple matching tattoos inked in honour of their time in Wicked, which they showed off last week.

