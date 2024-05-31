Cynthia Nixon Breaks Silence On Sara Ramírez's And Just Like That Exit

Sex And The City and And Just Like That star Cynthia Nixon Jason Mendez via Getty Images

The two actors played love interests Miranda Hobbes and Che Diaz in the first two seasons of the Sex And The City reboot, but with production on series three currently underway, it has been widely reported that Sara has not been invited back to reprise their performance as Che.

Advertisement

Sara’s exit has been somewhat shrouded in mystery, with neither US broadcaster HBO nor the actor themself addressing it directly since it was first reported earlier this year.

However, Cynthia downplayed any drama during a recent interview with Variety.

Sara Ramírez and Cynthia Nixon at the opening night of The Seven Year Disappear back in February Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

“They created such an amazing character – such a controversial character, but such an amazing character,” she insisted.

“I think they felt, and Michael Patrick [King, And Just Like That’s executive producer] felt, that that character had run its course. They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed.”

Advertisement

She also pointed out that she and Sara are still close, and text one another “frequently”.

Cynthia and Sara in character as Miranda and Che HBO

Sara is not the only member of the And Just Like That family not returning for season three, as Karen Pittman will not be back as Nya Wallace due to scheduling issues.