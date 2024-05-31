Entertainmentwe love tvSex and the Cityand just like that

Cynthia Nixon Breaks Silence On Sara Ramírez's And Just Like That Exit

The divisive Che Diaz will not be returning for the third season of the Sex And The City reboot.
Sex And The City and And Just Like That star Cynthia Nixon
Jason Mendez via Getty Images

Cynthia Nixon has spoken out for the first time about her And Just Like That co-star Sara Ramírez’s exit from the series.

The two actors played love interests Miranda Hobbes and Che Diaz in the first two seasons of the Sex And The City reboot, but with production on series three currently underway, it has been widely reported that Sara has not been invited back to reprise their performance as Che.

Sara’s exit has been somewhat shrouded in mystery, with neither US broadcaster HBO nor the actor themself addressing it directly since it was first reported earlier this year.

However, Cynthia downplayed any drama during a recent interview with Variety.

Sara Ramírez and Cynthia Nixon at the opening night of The Seven Year Disappear back in February
Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

They created such an amazing character – such a controversial character, but such an amazing character,” she insisted.

“I think they felt, and Michael Patrick [King, And Just Like That’s executive producer] felt, that that character had run its course. They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed.”

She also pointed out that she and Sara are still close, and text one another “frequently”.

Cynthia and Sara in character as Miranda and Che
HBO

From the off, Che proved to be a divisive addition to the Sex And The City universe, although Cynthia has always defended both her character’s on-screen partner and the actor who played them.

Sara is not the only member of the And Just Like That family not returning for season three, as Karen Pittman will not be back as Nya Wallace due to scheduling issues.

However, it seems there will be some intriguing new faces on set this time around, including a certain US A-lister

