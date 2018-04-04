Cynthia Nixon has admitted to feeling “a little devastated” over the way the first ‘Sex And The City’ film ended.
For six years, Cynthia played Miranda Hobbes in the groundbreaking TV show, as well as it’s two big-screen adaptations.
And while the sequel ‘Sex And The City 2’ is the instalment most fans would prefer pretend never happened, Cynthia has confessed that it’s the ending of the first film, in which Carrie discovers the walk-in closet that Mr Big had built for her and ultimately takes him back, that she felt most let down by.
“I was a little devastated,” she admitted, during an interview with Wendy Williams, previewed on Us Weekly. “It seemed to me that the show was so much about female empowerment and about women making their own choices and women standing up for what they wanted and supporting themselves.
“So, to me, to have this [scene] be a climax of the film, that your very wealthy husband built you a really nice closet for your clothes, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s not really what you love about the show, is it?’ Because that’s not what we were making it for.”
Cynthia was appearing on Wendy’s talk show to discuss her acting career, but also her recent bid to run for Governor of New York, marking her first foray into the world of politics.
Last year, it looked as though a third and final instalment of the ‘Sex And The City’ franchise could be in the works, though this was dismissed by Kim Cattrall, who has vowed she’ll never play Samantha Jones again, leading to something of a public fallout between the show’s lead stars.