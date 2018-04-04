Cynthia Nixon has admitted to feeling “a little devastated” over the way the first ‘Sex And The City’ film ended.

For six years, Cynthia played Miranda Hobbes in the groundbreaking TV show, as well as it’s two big-screen adaptations.

And while the sequel ‘Sex And The City 2’ is the instalment most fans would prefer pretend never happened, Cynthia has confessed that it’s the ending of the first film, in which Carrie discovers the walk-in closet that Mr Big had built for her and ultimately takes him back, that she felt most let down by.