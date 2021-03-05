Cyprus Will Allow Vaccinated UK Tourists From May 1

Vaccinated British holidaymakers will be welcome in Cyprus from May 1, the nation’s deputy tourism minister has said, although UK government restrictions on foreign travel will still be in force.

Nearly one million people – largely older people in higher-priority vaccination groups – in the UK have received two doses of a Covid-19 jab, and the Cypriot government said those who had both jabs could travel without restrictions from May 1.

However, the date Cyprus has set to open its borders to Britons is still more than two weeks before people in England will be able to leave the country for holidays under the lockdown roadmap.

“We have informed the British government that from May 1 we will facilitate the arrival of British nationals who have been vaccinated... so they can visit Cyprus without a negative test or needing to quarantine,” deputy tourism minister Savvas Perdios told the semi-official Cyprus News Agency.

But the announcement made no mention of children, who overwhelmingly will not have had the vaccine by May.

British visitors are the largest market for Cyprus’s tourism industry, which has suffered from the coronavirus pandemic. Arrivals and earnings from the sector, which represents about 13% of the Cypriot economy, plunged on average 85% in 2020.

Perdios said the country would allow Britons who had been given vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency the right to enter without the need for a negative test or to quarantine.

Tourists would be required to have had their second dose at the latest seven days before travel, the minister added.

Cyprus has already struck a similar agreement allowing Israeli tourists to enter the country from April 1.

The news comes days after it emerged that the European Commission is considering a “digital green pass” that could provide proof a person has been vaccinated, as well as test results for those not yet inoculated, in order to open up the bloc to tourism as early as June.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the pass “should facilitate Europeans’ lives”, with an aim of allowing EU residents to move “safely in the European Union or abroad - for work or tourism.”