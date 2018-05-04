Dad Confused By Son's Year 4 Maths Homework Grateful When Stranger On Train Helps Out

A dad who was spending a train journey trying to re-learn fractions to help his son with a tricky school test was over the moon when a stranger next to him offered to help.

Corey Simmons, 42, from New York, had the work on his lap as he travelled on the subway to pick up his son from his grandmother’s house. His son had struggled with fractions in the school test, so Simmons was trying to work out the correct answers himself so he could explain to his son how to solve the problems. But he didn’t get very far.

He mentioned out loud to those around him that his son, who was in third grade (Year 4), had failed his maths test but he couldn’t work out where he had gone wrong. The man sitting to his right asked Simmons what he was studying.

“You look a little confused, maybe I can help,” the man said before explaining to Simmons that he used to be a maths teacher. The exchange was witnessed by a fellow commuter, Denise Wilson, who snapped a photo of the pair and shared it on Facebook.