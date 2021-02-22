A representative for the enigmatic French group – made up of musicians Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo – confirmed to Pitchfork on Monday that they had gone their separate ways, following the release of a cryptic video.

The duo have given fans no insight into their decision to split, with their publicist also offering Pitchfork no further information about the break-up.

A title card then flashed up with the caption: “1993-2021”.

Daft Punk shared an eight-minute clip titled Epilogue on YouTube, which saw their helmet-clad alter-egos heading off in different directions before exploding.

Daft Punk were regarded as one of the pioneers of the French house movement, after they formed in 1993.

Their debut single The New Wave was released in 1994, with their first studio album Homework following three years later.

Among their most famous songs are 1997′s Around The World, 2000′s One More Time, and 2001′s Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.

However, their biggest hit came in 2013, when they teamed up with Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers on Get Lucky.

The single reached the top 10 in more than 32 countries – including a number one in the UK – and sold more than nine million copies.

For most of their career, Bangalter and de Homem-Christo were renowned for appearing in ornate helmets and gloves, giving them the appearance of robots.

Daft Punk had not released new music since 2014, with Give Life Back To Music from the album Random Access Memories, serving as their last official single as lead artists.

They did, however, feature on The Weeknd’s 2016 hits Starboy and I Feel It Coming.